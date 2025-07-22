Ozzy Osbourne's Chilling Death Wish Revealed Just Weeks After Black Sabbath Rocker Joined Bandmates For One Final Performance — Before He Passed At 76
A performer until the end, Ozzy Osbourne revealed his final wish was to die on stage, surrounded by the fans who loved him, RadarOnline.com can report.
Instead, Osbourne died Tuesday at age 76, surrounded by family, after a painful battle with Parkinson's disease.
The singer's death comes just weeks after the Black Sabbath star took to the stage one final time with his bandmates at a farewell concert in England.
In the days leading up to his last gig, friends said Osbourne had become obsessed with the idea of ending it all while performing.
"Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage, that's where his heart and soul lie," an insider said.
The Crazy Train singer was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and suffered multiple spinal surgeries, one of which left him too wrecked to tour – often needing a cane and wheelchair to get around.
There were questions and concerns about whether he would be able to perform at his big farewell concert earlier this month, but the source said: "There's no talking him out of it. He's got his heart set on doing one more show to say a proper goodbye."
Great Deal of Pain
Osbourne was revealed to be in a great deal of pain as he entertained his fans one last time on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
Confined to a leather chair on stage, he paused before performing Paranoid and took a moment to address his fans, as the reality of never doing this again hit him hard.
"Unfortunately, we’ve come to our final song … ever," an emotional Osbourne said while on stage. "I just want to say to you on behalf of the guys in Black Sabbath and myself, your support over the years has made it all possible for us to live the lifestyle that we do.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you; we love you."
The frontman repeated "I love you all" during most of his songs, and later added, "It’s so good to be on this f------ stage; you have no idea."
Family Statement
On Tuesday, his family released an emotional statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.
"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."
The statement was signed off on by his wife, Sharon, and their children: Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.
Hope and Joy
In one of his final interviews, the beloved singer expressed his optimism and joy, even while knowing the end was near.
Speaking about his condition, Osbourne said: "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive.
"I may be moaning that I can't walk, but I look down the road and there are people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."
He also praised his wife and children for their steadfast support through his challenges.
Osbourne said: "Sharon said to me recently, 'If you had to do it over again, would you change anything?'
"I answered, 'No, I had a f------ great time.'"