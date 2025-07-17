EXCLUSIVE: The Real — And Very Sentimental — Reasons Aimee Osbourne Shunned Dad Ozzy's Black Sabbath Farewell Gig
She’s the one nepo baby who hates being a nepo baby.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Aimee Osbourne, the "forgotten" daughter of one of the world's most famous reality TV families, has told pals she "wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too."
And that’s exactly what she’s continued to do, by choosing not to attend her father Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath performance earlier this month.
Where's Aimee?
The 41-year-old singer and eldest daughter of the 75-year-old rock legend was conspicuously absent from the emotional farewell show at Birmingham’s Villa Park.
It was a landmark evening for the Osbourne family, with Ozzy performing a final time alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates, despite his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Backstage, emotions ran high as daughter Kelly, 40, celebrated her engagement to DJ Sid Wilson, with her parents and brother Jack, 39, cheering her on.
But Aimee, who famously rejected the family's reality TV fame, did not join the celebration, despite sources claiming she had been invited. Her absence was no surprise to those who’ve followed her story.
At 16, Aimee made headlines for walking away from The Osbournes, the MTV reality series that catapulted her family into global stardom in 2002. Instead, she left home to avoid what she once described as the "chaos of family life."
Carving Her Own Path
At the time, her father was in rehab, and her mother, Sharon, now 72, was undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
Speaking in 2015, Aimee said: "They were very young, very impressionable," referring to Jack and Kelly. "It didn’t matter what I thought, ultimately. This was their path, their decision."
The Osbournes, which ran for four seasons and won a Primetime Emmy, became a cultural phenomenon, but Aimee kept her distance.
"Aimee's always been wise beyond her years," a source close to the family said. "She was exposed to a lot of chaotic moments while touring with the family and knew early on that lifestyle wasn’t for her."
Rather than chasing the spotlight, Aimee, who records under the initials ARO, focused on building her music career from scratch. Her 2015 debut single Raining Gold earned critical praise, and her most recent track, Siren with Fjora, dropped in November last year.
Is Aimee Close To Her Siblings?
Her Instagram, though, has been silent since then. An insider added: "She never cared about fame just because of her last name. Aimee’s always wanted recognition for her creativity, her writing, her music.
"Performing came naturally to her, but the spotlight was something she’s always struggled with."
Her decision to distance herself from her siblings also played a role. In 2021, Kelly confirmed they don’t speak. "We’re just really different," she said. "She doesn’t understand me, and I don’t understand her."
While Kelly said she remains closest to Jack, the source insisted Aimee’s relationship with her parents remains intact.
"There’s no bad blood between them, but Aimee and Kelly naturally drifted apart," a source explained. "Kelly thrives in the public eye, whereas Aimee has always shied away from that world. She still finds the whole idea of fame quite difficult."
At school, Aimee faced ridicule for her father's wild reputation, and as a young adult, she struggled to form lasting friendships and relationships.
"Most people either tried to take advantage of her family name or just didn’t get who she was," the insider added. "She’d often laugh and say, 'I’m boring,' since she was never into drinking or the party scene like the others."
Despite this, she remains a quiet constant in the Osbourne family.
According to the source, Aimee has encouraged her parents to pursue a biopic about their early lives, before Ozzy’s health declines further.
The insider added: "She might not be in the spotlight. But she remains an important part of the family."