EXCLUSIVE: The Real — And Very Sentimental — Reasons Aimee Osbourne Shunned Dad Ozzy's Black Sabbath Farewell Gig

The 41-year-old singer and eldest daughter of the 75-year-old rock legend was conspicuously absent from the emotional farewell show at Birmingham’s Villa Park.

It was a landmark evening for the Osbourne family, with Ozzy performing a final time alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates, despite his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Backstage, emotions ran high as daughter Kelly, 40, celebrated her engagement to DJ Sid Wilson, with her parents and brother Jack, 39, cheering her on.

But Aimee, who famously rejected the family's reality TV fame, did not join the celebration, despite sources claiming she had been invited. Her absence was no surprise to those who’ve followed her story.

At 16, Aimee made headlines for walking away from The Osbournes, the MTV reality series that catapulted her family into global stardom in 2002. Instead, she left home to avoid what she once described as the "chaos of family life."