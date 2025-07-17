Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow 'Enrages Long-Suffering Husband Brad Falchuk' By Inviting Ex Chris Martin to Bunk With Them

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly enraged husband Brad Falchuk by inviting ex Chris Martin to stay over.

July 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Bossypants Gwyneth Paltrow raced to console distraught ex-husband Chris Martin after his recent breakup with Dakota Johnson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But the Goop founder, 52, really overstepped a boundary when she offered to let the Coldplay frontman, 48, crash at her Los Angeles home – whether her long-suffering current husband, Brad Falchuk, likes it or not – and he doesn't, an insider said.

Sad Split

gwyneth paltrow enrages brad falchuk chris martin stay over
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson's exit was blamed on Gwyneth Paltrow's constant meddling.

The insider said : "Gwyneth was out of the country when this all went down – she was in Europe on a yacht with Falchuk and Ed Norton and his wife – but she's been constantly on the phone to Chris, talking him through this and reassuring him that it'll all be okay.

"She tells him this is for the best, that he and Dakota had too many issues, and it's time to let it go."

As readers know, Johnson, 35, finally called it quits with the rocker after a rollercoaster off-and-on eight-year romance.

According to a source, his meddling ex-wife's constant interference was one of the major issues that led to the split.

"The breakup has been tough on him, and he's still coming to terms with it," the insider said.

Although the Sparks singer has his own place in Malibu, he's lonely there without the Fifty Shades of Grey siren around.

gwyneth paltrow enrages brad falchuk chris martin stay over
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin may move in as Brad Falchuk fumes over Paltrow's invite.

"So Gwyneth has told him he should come stay with her for the summer, there's plenty of room, and the kids would be thrilled to have them both in the same place. She's looking forward to doing yoga, meditating and generally chilling together like old times. She's also suggested they take a long vacation as a family," spilled the source.

The couple shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19.

It sounds appealing to Martin, though he doesn't want to cause tension with Falchuk.

Paltrow Makes The Rules

gwyneth paltrow enrages brad falchuk chris martin stay over
Source: MEGA

Paltrow offers a healing getaway to Martin, brushing off Falchuk's concerns.

But even if it does, the source said: "Brad can freak out all he wants – and word is that he's not happy about this prospect at all. She really does rule the roost.

"She's taking Chris on like her pet project – she's even saying she'll set him up with someone new when he's ready. She's being very hands-on, and it doesn't make any difference what Falchuk thinks."

