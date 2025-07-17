Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Mac Attack! Macaulay Culkin 'Set to Unleash Legal War' on Baby Mama Brenda Song's Ex Trace Cyrus For Trash-Talking His Love

photo of Macaulay Culkin
Source: MEGA

Macaulay Culkin is reportedly preparing legal action against Brenda Song's ex, Trace Cyrus, for alleged insults.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 17 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Furious Macaulay Culkin has plunged into an ugly verbal attack on his baby mama Brenda Song's ex-boyfriend Trace Cyrus – and sources warn the Home Alone kid is set to unleash a furious legal war if the humiliated Billy Ray Cyrus' son by second wife Tish Cyrus won't stop trashing his words, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The recently tattooed 36-year-old rocker went nuclear on the 37-year-old former Disney starlet in an unhinged social media rant on June 11 – accusing his former galpal of faking a cancer diagnosis, an abortion, multiple pregnancies, and also stealing thousands of dollars from their seven-year relationship.

Bitter Attack

macaulay culkin legal war brenda song ex trace cyrus
Source: MEGA

Trace Cyrus accused Brenda Song of lies, theft, and faking pregnancies.

Her first rebound romance hit back hard – with a very bitter attack triggered by Culkin – dad of her sons, Dakota, 4, and Carson, 2 – to roar to her rescue.

Now sources told RadarOnline.com he's set to unleash a legal war if the singer won't pipe down.

The insider said: "That is a very emotional spot, and he is going to go to the ends of the earth to protect his fiancée and kids. He's being protective.

"He's absolutely sickened by what Trace has said about Song. He knows it's not true. He'd love to punch his lights out, but Song has begged him to let it slip with a warning so it doesn't cause even more heat to resurface these vile accusations."

More Drama With Firerose

macaulay culkin legal war brenda song ex trace cyrus
Source: MEGA

Cyrus sparks legal threats after targeting Macaulay Culkin's fiancée.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the couple – now also fighting with Billy Ray's ex-wife Firerose – are sickened by Trace's recent boast of being "so hungry for fame it's pathetic" and slamming his ex-girlfriend as "disgusting," while also blaming the Station 19 stunner of enduring "thirst trap" rumors.

"She's barely sleeping, and it's affected their whole routine," added the source. "He's heartbroken for her – and Culkin has vowed to protect her no matter what it takes."

