EXCLUSIVE: Mac Attack! Macaulay Culkin 'Set to Unleash Legal War' on Baby Mama Brenda Song's Ex Trace Cyrus For Trash-Talking His Love

Her first rebound romance hit back hard – with a very bitter attack triggered by Culkin – dad of her sons, Dakota, 4, and Carson, 2 – to roar to her rescue.

Now sources told RadarOnline.com he's set to unleash a legal war if the singer won't pipe down.

The insider said: "That is a very emotional spot, and he is going to go to the ends of the earth to protect his fiancée and kids. He's being protective.

"He's absolutely sickened by what Trace has said about Song. He knows it's not true. He'd love to punch his lights out, but Song has begged him to let it slip with a warning so it doesn't cause even more heat to resurface these vile accusations."