EXCLUSIVE: Clooney For President? Pressure Mounts on Gobby Leftie to Take on Trump in Next White House Race As Democrats are 'Gagging for Star Power'

The Hollywood heartthrob, 64, has just finished his starring run on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck, a fiery political drama that explores Cold War paranoia and one newsman's battle against corrupt power.

"During the run of this play, he's been surrounded by actors who worship him and share his intense political passions, so the issue has been on his mind and right in his face," explained the source.

"He has to know he would make a viable candidate who could raise a hell of a lot of money quickly, and he's been a political guru of sorts to his rich and famous costars, including Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon."