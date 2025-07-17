EXCLUSIVE: Clooney For President? Pressure Mounts on Gobby Leftie to Take on Trump in Next White House Race As Democrats are 'Gagging for Star Power'
Ambitious George Clooney's political obsession is at an all-time high, and insiders say he's under pressure to run for president – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he fears his wild partying past and string of failed romances could torpedo his chances.
"Running for president is something people talk to George about every single day," said an insider.
Hello, Mr. President?
The Hollywood heartthrob, 64, has just finished his starring run on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck, a fiery political drama that explores Cold War paranoia and one newsman's battle against corrupt power.
"During the run of this play, he's been surrounded by actors who worship him and share his intense political passions, so the issue has been on his mind and right in his face," explained the source.
"He has to know he would make a viable candidate who could raise a hell of a lot of money quickly, and he's been a political guru of sorts to his rich and famous costars, including Brad Pitt, Don Cheadle and Matt Damon."
Clooney's daring New York Times op-ed in 2024 urging then-President Joe Biden to step aside for the good of the Democratic Party further fueled speculation about his political ambitions.
"If George tells you to get behind an issue or take a stand, that's exactly what you do, no questions asked," said a source.
"A lot of people feel like he should just run himself, or at least test the waters."
Past Party Problems
Of course, his long list of star hookups – from Renée Zellweger, 56, to Stacy Keibler, 45, and Elisabetta Canalis, 46 – could be political dynamite if he decides to throw his hat in the ring.
The eternal bachelor finally settled down with human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 47, in 2014, but his history as a notorious ladies' man "isn't exactly forgotten," said an insider.
And the ER alum's Lake Como estate was once "the scene of wild A-list blowouts filled with champagne-fueled antics and celebrity mischief," said a source.
"George was the guy everyone wanted to be around. He could drink all night and still charm the pants off everyone in the morning."
Now, with 2028 looming, the pressure is mounting.
"There's a real sense the timing could be perfect," said an insider, "but he's only got a year and a half to decide."