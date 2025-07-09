Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus' Son Whips Up Fresh Family Feud – With his Boy Trace 'Tearing Loved Ones Apart'

Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus' son Trace has ignite a fresh family feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Batty Billy Ray Cyrus may have patched things up with most of his family – but sources said son Trace Cyrus still hates him with a vengeance and it's tearing the whole brood apart again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On June 10, 36-year-old Trace torched the Achy Breaky Heart singer in a social media rant, calling his dad "delusional" and "evil."

The fractured family's drama exploded into headlines after Billy Ray, 63, and Tish Cyrus, 58, called it quits in 2022 following 28 years of marriage – forcing their five kids to take sides.

'Dark Day'

Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus, riight, called it a 'dark decade' as her brother Trace refuses to forgive their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In a recent interview, their superstar daughter Miley Cyrus called the ordeal a "dark decade" and revealed that she's been working hard to heal the family's deep divisions.

But sources say Trace isn't ready to forgive or forget, and he's furious that the rest of his siblings — Miley, 32, Brandi, 38, Noah, 25, and Braison, 31 – have caved.

"Trace isn't done by a long shot," said an insider. "He wants his dad to suffer and feels angry that he's gotten a pass from the rest of the family after all the pain he's caused."

Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell, both center, are moving on, but Trace won't drop his public feud with dad Billy Ray, far left.

Tish has since remarried, to Aussie hunk Dominic Purcell, 55, and according to the source, she's not holding a grudge against her ex either.

"They're all telling Trace to let it go and saying no good can come out of going after him publicly," said the insider.

"But he's like a dog with a bone. He considers his father pure scum, and this is his way of getting closure. He's asking the others to back him and threatening to raise merry hell if they don't."

'Merry Hell' Warning

Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley's romance with Billy Ray has also hit turbulence as Trace threatens to 'raise merry hell' amid their relationship.

Now Billy Ray is loved up with Elizabeth Hurley, 60, insiders claimed he's desperate for family peace and is secretly "wracked with guilt" over the mess he's created.

"For Billy Ray this is a true nightmare. He's got this dream romance and cleared the other obstacles for a shot at family peace," said the source.

"But Trace isn't letting him off the hook and it's really affecting him. He's secretly terrified this will tear the family apart all over again."

