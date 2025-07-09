EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus' Son Whips Up Fresh Family Feud – With his Boy Trace 'Tearing Loved Ones Apart'

Batty Billy Ray Cyrus may have patched things up with most of his family – but sources said son Trace Cyrus still hates him with a vengeance and it's tearing the whole brood apart again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On June 10, 36-year-old Trace torched the Achy Breaky Heart singer in a social media rant, calling his dad "delusional" and "evil."

The fractured family's drama exploded into headlines after Billy Ray, 63, and Tish Cyrus, 58, called it quits in 2022 following 28 years of marriage – forcing their five kids to take sides.