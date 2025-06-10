EXCLUSIVE: Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell 'Despises' the Idea of Her Reuniting With Ex-Husband Billy Ray

Big-hearted Tish Cyrus is ready to reconcile with Achy Breaky Heart ex Billy Ray Cyrus, but her current hubby, Dominic Purcell, hates the idea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's no secret Dominic thinks Billy Ray's a scumbag. Tish went a long time not even speaking to Billy Ray, but now she's softened," our insider warned.

As readers know, Billy Ray, 63, has long tried to rebuild a relationship with his former wife following their divorce in 2022.

"He's sorry for the way he treated Tish during their last years together and after they split. He was a jerk, and he knows it," added the source.