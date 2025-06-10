Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Tish Cyrus
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell 'Despises' the Idea of Her Reuniting With Ex-Husband Billy Ray

tish cyrus husband dominic purcell despises reuniting billy ray
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus' husband Dominic Purcell, right, despises the idea of the glamorous blonde reuniting with her ex-husband Billy Ray, center.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 10 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Big-hearted Tish Cyrus is ready to reconcile with Achy Breaky Heart ex Billy Ray Cyrus, but her current hubby, Dominic Purcell, hates the idea, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's no secret Dominic thinks Billy Ray's a scumbag. Tish went a long time not even speaking to Billy Ray, but now she's softened," our insider warned.

As readers know, Billy Ray, 63, has long tried to rebuild a relationship with his former wife following their divorce in 2022.

"He's sorry for the way he treated Tish during their last years together and after they split. He was a jerk, and he knows it," added the source.

Dramatic Reunion

tish cyrus husband dominic purcell despises reuniting billy ray
Source: BILLYRAYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Miley Cyrus reunited with dad Billy Ray at brother Braison's birthday after Tish pushed for them to heal their rift.

But with his ugly divorce from 29-years-younger Aussie singer Firerose behind him and his new romance with Brit beauty Elizabeth Hurley heating up, Billy Ray desperately wants his family back in his life.

Tish got the wheels turning by blessing Billy Ray's reunion with kids Miley, 32, and Braison for their son’s 31st birthday recently, sources claimed.

"Tish encouraged Miley to pose for a photo with her dad. Now she's talking about including Billy Ray in a family reunion this summer and it's got Dominic's blood boiling," explained the insider.

According to our sources, Billy Ray's on cloud nine since hooking up with luscious Hurley. The two co-starred in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise and made their romance Instagram official with a cozy snap in April.

tish cyrus husband dominic purcell despises reuniting billy ray
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley has Billy Ray glowing – and gunning for a full Cyrus reunion.

"Billy Ray's capacity for love has grown to include everyone in the family, even Dominic if he wants it – which he doesn't," said our insider.

Last year, Dominic, 55, found himself caught up in a bizarre family drama when it was reported he'd had a fling with Noah Cyrus, 25, before hooking up with her mom, Tish, 58.

tish cyrus husband dominic purcell despises reuniting billy ray
Source: MEGA

Noah Cyrus, left, was once linked to Purcell before his marriage to her mom Tish.

Purcell responded with a cryptic Instagram post: "You don't sign up for nonsense, it just follows you. I sit quietly and observe without response nor interest," the former Prison Break star wrote.

Now the actor is bracing for more Cyrus family turmoil, said the insider.

They added: "He thinks Tish is making a huge mistake after all the grief Billy Ray caused her and it's causing tension in the marriage."

