Billy Ray Cyrus' Romance With Liz Hurley Hits Major Snag — As Her Lookalike 'Third Wheel' Son Damian 'Is Always Hanging Around'
Despite Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley going on vacation to one of the most romantic cities in the world, the couple looked anything but happy when they were spotted at the Rome airport, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cyrus, 63, and Hurley, 59, looked glum as they worked their way through the airport with the actress' son Damian, 23, sparking rumors there may be trouble in paradise.
'Third Wheel Presence'
A day before they were seen downcast at the airport, Cyrus, Hurley, and Damian attended a gala event in Rome.
While Hurley and her son looked overjoyed to be at the event, Cyrus appeared to be ready to go home.
One source suggested the country star could have been "unnerved" due to Damian's "third wheel presence" in his budding relationship.
Damian Glued to Mom's Side
The source shared: "The pictures in Rome say it all.
"At (the gala) Damian barely left Liz's side. Billy seemed annoyed that Damian didn't give him and Liz enough time to be seen as a couple before photobombing them."
Adding to tensions was the fact that the event, held on May 24, marked Cyrus and Hurley's red carpet debut as a couple since announcing their romance on social media in April.
Weeks before the event, Hurley gushed over her new boyfriend. The pair first became friends while filming the holiday flick Christmas in Paradise in 2021.
She said: "He's a very fabulous person, he's very nice. We're very happy."
The insider said that while Cyrus is "equally smitten" with Hurley, he's "just not sure what to make of Damian's constant presence."
They added: "He suspects that going up against Damian would mark the end of his dream romance."
An Unbreakable Bond
Hurley and Damian are very close due to the actress practically raising her son as a single mom. Damian's father, Steve Bing, died in 2020 but was not heavily involved in his son's upbringing.
Damian was said to view Hurley's ex-husband Arun Nayar, as well as her late fiancé Shane Warne, as his father figures.
The source noted: "Nothing – or nobody – could ever break Liz and Damian's bond."
While Cyrus, who has six kids of his own, is said to have no intention of coming between the mother-son duo, the source explained, "he's just trying to figure out how he fits into their dynamic."
They added: "Billy actually likes Damian and they're making a big effort to get on, but you couldn't find two more different men.
"But if Billy wants to be with Liz, he'll have to accept that Damian is a non-negotiable part of the deal."
Meanwhile, Hurley is said to be working to mend Cyrus' broken relationships with his own kids.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actress was said to facilitate the recent reunion between the singer and his daughter, Miley Cyrus.
Miley and her dad had been estranged since he and her mom, Tish Cyrus, divorced after nearly 30 years of marriage.