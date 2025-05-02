Elizabeth Hurley's Best Pals Elton John and David Furnish Back Her Relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus And Claim British Model is 'Very Happy' With Three-Times Divorced Singer
Elizabeth Hurley's unlikely romance with Billy Ray Cyrus has been endorsed by her best friends Elton John and David Furnish.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian filmmaker Furnish, 62, has opened up about the romance, while also admitting both he and the Rocket Man, 78, are very "protective" of the British model.
But the couple, who are the godfathers of her 23-year-old son Damian, have backed her relationship with Cyrus and claim the actress is "happy" with how it's progressing, despite fears the long distance between them may harm their chances of staying together.
Furnish said: "She's very happy and I wish her all the best. Obviously that little side of me is a little protective...because your best girlfriends, when you really love them...you just want to make sure they're okay.
"But I also know her as really smart, and really capable of looking after herself and a really good judge of character.
"So I'm excited for her and I'm excited to see where it goes. We all need love, right?"
Hurley, 59, and Cyrus, 63, stunned the showbiz world last month as they debuted their romance — just over two years after the pair fatefully met on the set of their 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise.
Their relationship shocked fans, coming just months after Cyrus's whirlwind divorce from singer Firerose in August, following a dramatic break-up that played out both publicly and privately.
On Wednesday, Hurley, 59, revealed the true depth of her feelings as she shared a snap of the pair passionately kissing.
The model revealed it's true love as she took to the comments, sharing a black heart emoji before writing "you xx."
And Hurley has the full support of her son, as Damian also commented on the snap as he penned: "Awwww."
RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday Hurley broke down at Nashville airport before jetting back to the U.K. after spending two weeks in Tennessee with the Achy Breaky Heart singer.
Onlookers described how she looked visibly upset saying goodbye to the star, whom she's described to pals as her "bit of rough."
During a recent interview, Cyrus dubbed the actress "a great human being" and insisted he would have been satisfied just being friends.
"She's so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She's a very smart businesswoman," he gushed. "If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."
Cyrus also teased that there would be more photos of them coming since taking their relationship public on Easter with a sweet photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek.
"There will be one coming where she's kissing me because people have been saying, 'Why's he always kissing her?' Unfortunately when I see her, when she puts her cheek out there, I don’t know what happens, I just kiss it," he mused.