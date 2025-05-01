'Heartbroken' Elizabeth Hurley 'In Tears' Saying Goodbye to New Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus And Returning To U.K. Sparking Fears Long Distance May Kill Off Unlikely Romance

According to onlookers, Cyrus, 63, unloaded her bags from his car when he dropped her off at departures, and Hurley, 59, teared up and "frowned" once the singer drove off.

Hurley's reaction sparked questions regarding whether she can continue their relationship while the pair reside on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

According to sources, the actress thoroughly enjoyed spending "beautiful two weeks" in Tennessee with Cyrus.

The insider said: "She loved being surrounded by nature in a more laid-back environment. She had a great time with Billy Ray.

"They are keeping in touch now and plan on seeing each other soon again.

"They both believe they were meant to connect again."