'Heartbroken' Elizabeth Hurley 'In Tears' Saying Goodbye to New Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus And Returning To U.K. Sparking Fears Long Distance May Kill Off Unlikely Romance
Elizabeth Hurley broke down in tears at Nashville airport saying goodbye to new boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British model was spotted "looking visibly upset" at the prospect of parting with the country star in the midst of their whirlwind romance.
According to onlookers, Cyrus, 63, unloaded her bags from his car when he dropped her off at departures, and Hurley, 59, teared up and "frowned" once the singer drove off.
Hurley's reaction sparked questions regarding whether she can continue their relationship while the pair reside on opposite sides of the Atlantic.
According to sources, the actress thoroughly enjoyed spending "beautiful two weeks" in Tennessee with Cyrus.
The insider said: "She loved being surrounded by nature in a more laid-back environment. She had a great time with Billy Ray.
"They are keeping in touch now and plan on seeing each other soon again.
"They both believe they were meant to connect again."
The unlikely couple met on the set of their 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise, which was shot in the Caribbean.
The insider also revealed that the stars "appreciate each others' love and friendship" and have formed a "very special connection".
It is unknown at this time if he will be joining her on her 60th birthday celebration, which she plans to keep intimate with just her closest loved ones.
On Wednesday, the father-of-five shared a sweet picture of them kissing in the middle of a dirt road.
In the image, she can be seen with her arms wrapped around his waist as he caressed her arm.
Last week, Cyrus broke his silence over his new relationship.
The Achy Breaky Heart crooner, who finalized his divorce from Firerose in August 2024, revealed Hurley reached out during a difficult period in his life.
'"I felt like, 'Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?' For me, at a certain point it was like, you can't get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he said. "And in this moment... a friend reached out."
According to Cyrus, Hurley's message read something along the lines of: "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you've got a friend in your corner."
Upon getting her text, the father-of-five admitted he "didn't even know the number."
"So, I text back, I go, 'Who is this?' And it's like, 'Elizabeth Hurley.' Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh," he said.
Although they hadn't spoken in "two years" shortly after wrapping their 2022 holiday film, Cyrus instantly remembered "there was a chemistry" between them on set during their "very few scenes together."
"We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot," he noted.
"The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."