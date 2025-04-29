Secret Pain Behind Billy Ray Cyrus And Elizabeth Hurley's Shock Romance As Couple Has 'No Plans' To Unite Families After Years Of 'Personal Struggles'

And it's because of that heartbreak the couple, for now, want to keep their relationship between the two of them, until they feel they're ready to bring others in.

Hurley, 59, lost ex-fiancé and close friend Shane Warne, the Aussie cricket hero, in 2022 following a heart attack, and Steve Bing, the father of her only child Damian, 23, took his own life in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Cyrus, 63, has recently settled a bitter divorce from his third wife, Firerose, 36, after just seven months of marriage, which came off the back of a split from his second wife of 28 years, Tish, the mother of his three biological children, Miley, 32, and Noah, 25, as well as son Braison, 30.