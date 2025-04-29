Your tip
Billy Ray Cyrus

Secret Pain Behind Billy Ray Cyrus And Elizabeth Hurley's Shock Romance As Couple Has 'No Plans' To Unite Families After Years Of 'Personal Struggles'

Source: MEGA

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are putting off uniting their families, including Miley Cyrus and Damian Hurley, until respective trauma in their own lives has heeled.

April 29 2025, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have "no plans" to unite their families as a heartbreaking reason behind their unlikely relationship is exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple, who announced their shock relationship on Easter Sunday, is still coming to terms with respective trauma in their personal lives, which cemented a strong bond between them.

Embedded Image
Source: @elizabethhurley1;instagram

Cyrus and Hurley announced their shock romance on Easter Sunday by posting a loved-up picture on Instagram.

And it's because of that heartbreak the couple, for now, want to keep their relationship between the two of them, until they feel they're ready to bring others in.

Hurley, 59, lost ex-fiancé and close friend Shane Warne, the Aussie cricket hero, in 2022 following a heart attack, and Steve Bing, the father of her only child Damian, 23, took his own life in June 2020.

Meanwhile, Cyrus, 63, has recently settled a bitter divorce from his third wife, Firerose, 36, after just seven months of marriage, which came off the back of a split from his second wife of 28 years, Tish, the mother of his three biological children, Miley, 32, and Noah, 25, as well as son Braison, 30.

Embedded Image
Source: @elizabethhurley1;instagram

Hurley has visited the singer's Tennessee home as the couple enjoy spending time together.

He also adopted her children, daughter Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 36, from her previous marriage to musician Baxter Neal Helson.

Plus, there have also been worries for his welfare amid claims he's estranged from his children — including superstar daughter Miley — and his wayward performance at Donald Trump's inauguration in January also sparked concern.

An insider said: "Liz has had her struggles.

"She was left reeling after Steve's death and was dealt another blow when Shane died two years later.

"Billy Ray has had issues with his love life and with family in recent years. They have bonded over heartbreak, and they both revel in each other's resilience.

"There's definitely a spark between them. They just get along."

Embedded Image
Source: @elizabethhurley1;instagram

Cyrus has met Hurley's on Damian, but the Brit has yet to encounter his kids.

But when it comes to their children, the source said they want to "figure each other out before they start adding in other family members."

The two families have yet to unite, but Damian has grown close to Billy Ray, even joining his mother during her recent stay at the singer's sprawling 500-acre Tennessee farm.

The insider added: "Billy does have a connection with Damian and talks to him a bunch, but they will take the time to fully incorporate their families.

"Miley isn't paying much attention to who her dad is dating because she still has to figure out what type of relationship she wants with him going forward."

mileys family rift pop phenomenon snubs needy dad billy rays pleas
Source: MEGA

Cyrus has become estranged from daughter Miley after his split from ex-wife, Tish.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed Cyrus's relationship with Hurley had come as a "slap in the face" for his ex-wife Tish, who suspected the pair had grown close during the filming of holiday movie Christmas in Paradise in 2021, while they were still married.

A source said: "Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat out denied it.

"They got very close on the set, and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact."

