Billy Ray Cyrus

Cheating Scandal Explodes: Billy Ray Cyrus's Ex-Wife Suspected Singer Was Having An Affair With Elizabeth Hurley 'YEARS AGO' — But He 'Flat-Out' Denied the Rumors

Photo of Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA/@Elizabethhurley;Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus's ex-wife Tish suspected a romance was blossoming between the Achy Breaky Heart singer and Elizabeth Hurley while they were still married.

April 22 2025, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Billy Ray Cyrus's shock romance with British model Elizabeth Hurley left the showbiz world in a collective daze.

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the country singer’s ex-wife Tish had suspected the pair was hooking up while she was still married to Cyrus — but he "flat-out" denied anything was going on.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Tish confronted Cyrus, here with their superstar daughter Miley, about his 'affair' with Hurley but he denied anything was going on.

Tish, 57, saw her then-husband, 63, and Hurley, 59, grow close on the set of 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise.

And the couple announcing their relationship on Easter Sunday felt like a slap in the face for Tish, as it confirmed her suspicions all along.

An insider said: "Billy Ray met Elizabeth in 2022 on the set of their Christmas film, which they both starred in.

"Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat out denied it.

"They got very close on the set, and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact."

Embedded Image
Source: @Elizabethhurley;Instagram

Cyrus and Hurley announced their unlikely romance with a joint Instagram post on Easter Sunday.

Tish and Cyrus officially divorced in April 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage.

They share daughters Miley, 32, and Noah, 25, and son Braison, 30.

Cyrus also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 36, from her previous marriage.

Tish has since moved on and married actor Dominic Purcell, who she wed in an intimate Malibu ceremony in August 2023 with Miley as her maid of honor.

Her ex, Cyrus, meanwhile, finalized his whirlwind divorce from singer Firerose in August, just months after a dramatic breakup that played out very publicly.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hurley is a 'good' influence on Cyrus who can be "himself around her,' according to insiders.

The insider claims Cyrus feels he can "be himself" around the British actress, who famously once dated Hugh Grant, and she's a "good" influence on him.

The source said: "Despite what people think about this, she is good for him.

"If she can keep Billy Ray on the straight and narrow, more power to her.

"The fact that she has such a history with him and met him at a time in his life when he was doing well is a good thing. He can be himself around her."

However, the source noted that many of the Achy Breaky Heart star's family members "feel that Liz is a rebound from Firerose."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hurley's son Damian has given her new romance with Cyrus his blessing.

Hurley and Cyrus both shared the PDA-filled photo announcing their relationship to their respective accounts on Sunday.

At the same time, Tish shared her own Easter post and uploaded a snap of her daughter Noah collecting eggs.

It remains unclear when Cyrus and Hurley started dating and when their work relationship turned into something more personal.

It’s also been claimed Cyrus reached out to his new girlfriend for advice and support when he was going through his bitter split from Firerose.

While promoting their Christmas film, the Brit described the musician as "an absolute hoot."

Hurley's son Damian, 23, has given the romance his blessing after responding to the PDA-filled photo with a celebration emoji and a black heart emoji.

