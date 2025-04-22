Cheating Scandal Explodes: Billy Ray Cyrus's Ex-Wife Suspected Singer Was Having An Affair With Elizabeth Hurley 'YEARS AGO' — But He 'Flat-Out' Denied the Rumors

But RadarOnline.com can reveal the country singer’s ex-wife Tish had suspected the pair was hooking up while she was still married to Cyrus — but he "flat-out" denied anything was going on.

Tish confronted Cyrus, here with their superstar daughter Miley, about his 'affair' with Hurley but he denied anything was going on.

Tish, 57, saw her then-husband, 63, and Hurley, 59, grow close on the set of 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise.

And the couple announcing their relationship on Easter Sunday felt like a slap in the face for Tish, as it confirmed her suspicions all along.

An insider said: "Billy Ray met Elizabeth in 2022 on the set of their Christmas film, which they both starred in.

"Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat out denied it.

"They got very close on the set, and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact."