Inside Billy Ray Cyrus's Unlikely Romance with Posh British Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Who the Singer 'Worships' By Calling Her ‘Sexy’ — And He's Her 'Bit of Rough'
Billy Ray Cyrus "worships" his new girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and boosts her ego by regularly calling her "sexy."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the secrets behind their unlikely relationship, which they announced to the world on Easter Sunday.
Cyrus, 63, and Hurley, 59, met on the set of the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise, in which they both featured, and although the singer’s ex-wife Tish, 57, was suspicious of an affair between the co-stars, it wasn’t until his divorce from third wife Firebird, 36, last year their relationship ramped up.
And according to insiders, the Achy Breaky Heart singer is in awe of the posh Brit, who is equally taken by her "bit of rough," and he's already become acquainted with her farm — the location of their picture, taken by her son Damian, which made them "Instagram Official."
A pal told The Daily Mail: "She likes to get a man on the farm and see how they deal with it, see how much of a man they are. She likes a man to be a man, to be rugged.
"The dynamic is that he kind of worships her, which she really likes.
"She has been joking that they are like Lady Chatterley and Mellors (the gamekeeper in D.H. Lawrence's novel Lady Chatterley's Lover) but that perhaps they will live happily ever after."
And the fact Cyrus is also financially stable is another big bonus.
The insider added: "He has money, which is a good thing. I hear he is very generous. Mostly, though, she loves how he can't stop talking about how wonderful she is."
Their relationship has been endorsed by Hurley's 23-year-old son, Damian.
The mother and son enjoy a close relationship, and according to the source, Cyrus helps fill the void left by Damian, who has recently fled the nest.
The insider explained: "She does like the attention, and he has been love-bombing her with attention.
"It only really took off about six weeks ago, although he was texting her a lot before then – I guess for a few months before.
"He has been writing her the most beautiful texts three or four times a day. She says they are almost like poetry. Saying how beautiful and young and sexy she is."
RadarOnline.com told on Tuesday how Tish grew suspicious of the pair growing close on the set of Christmas in Paradise, which they filmed in 2021 – a year before they divorced.
An insider said: "Billy Ray met Elizabeth in 2021 on the set of their Christmas film, which they both starred in.
"Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy flat out denied it.
"They got very close on the set, and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact."