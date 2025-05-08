Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish 'Isn't Thrilled' The Singer Reconnected With Estranged Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Following Family Feud — And His New Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Is To Blame

Miley Cyrus has made peace with once-estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus – and her mom Tish "isn't thrilled" about the reunion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed Billy Ray's new girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley is on a mission to be the "peacemaker" in the family, but her meddling has ruffled Tish's feathers and now Miley, 32, is bearing the brunt of her mom's anger.