Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Tish Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish 'Isn't Thrilled' The Singer Reconnected With Estranged Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Following Family Feud — And His New Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Is To Blame

Split photo of Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA; @ELIZABETHHURLEY/INSTAGRAM

Tish Cyrus unfollowed daughter Miley after sources claimed Elizabeth Hurley fostered a reunion with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Profile Image

May 8 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Miley Cyrus has made peace with once-estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus – and her mom Tish "isn't thrilled" about the reunion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed Billy Ray's new girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley is on a mission to be the "peacemaker" in the family, but her meddling has ruffled Tish's feathers and now Miley, 32, is bearing the brunt of her mom's anger.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Distanced Herself From Billy Ray Following Parents' 2022 Divorce

miley cyrus oscars eyebrows
Source: MEGA

Miley publicly sided with mom Tish following her parent's divorce.

Following her parent's 2022 divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage, Miley publicly sided with her mother.

While she served as Tish's maid-of-honor when she married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in 2023, the singer skipped her dad's wedding to aspiring musician Firerose the same year.

In her Grammy award acceptance speech, Miley made a point to thank her family but notably left out the Achy Break Heart singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Hurley 'Reaches Out' to Miley About Strained Relationship

liz hurley pals intervention billy ray cyrus relationship
Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Hurley has been 'quietly pushing' for Billy Ray and Miley to 'heal' their relationship.

After years of a strained relationship, Miley seemingly chose to put the past behind her and make amends with her father.

A well-placed source shared the reunion was thanks to Billy Ray's new sweetheart.

They told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter: "Elizabeth reached out to Miley personally.

"She’s been quietly pushing for Billy and Miley to heal."

Article continues below advertisement

Tish Unfollowed Miley on Instagram as Billy Ray Rejoices Over Reunion

Source: @BILLYRAYCYRUS/INSTAGRAM

Billy Ray shared a throwback post with Miley announcing their reunion.

The insider further claimed Hurley "wants to fix her boyfriend’s broken family" and "she sees herself as the glue."

Meanwhile, a nostalgic Billy Ray took to Instagram to share a throwback video with Miley, captioning the post: "Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies."

Apparently, Tish took notice and proceeded to unfollow the Flowers hitmaker.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the family revealed Tish wasn't pleased with Miley choosing to repair her relationship, especially after witnessing her parent's nightmare divorce.

They explained: "Let’s be real – Tish isn't thrilled. She went through hell during the divorce.

"Now Miley's cozying back up to Billy and playing into the throwback fantasy? That stings."

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Isn't the Only Daughter Tish is Rumored to Be Feuding With

tish and noah cyrus
Source: MEGA

Rumors swirled about Noah Cyrus being romantically involved with Dominic Purcell before he married Tish.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Elijah Blue Allman, Cher

Cher's Drug Addict Son Looks Like a 'Shambling, Zombie-like Disheveled Ruin' — Just Weeks After Pals Said the Legendary Pop Star Had 'Left Him to Die'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry's Family Can 'Forgive' But Can't 'Forget' — The Duke and Wife Meghan Markle Are Being Snubbed By Royals Despite Emotional Plea For 'Reconciliation'

In addition to feuding with Miley, Tish is also said to be at odds with her daughter Noah Cyrus.

Rumors swirled romantically linking Noah to Purcell before he tied the knot with Tish in 2023 – and Noah was notably absent from the nuptials.

Amid the family's messy drama, Hurley is determined to bring the family together.

The insider said: "She's trying to build bridges where others are still burning them.

"Elizabeth believes Billy Ray deserves a second act – and she thinks bringing Miley back into the fold is key."

Article continues below advertisement

Together, Billy Ray and Tish share three children – Miley, 32, Noah, 25, and Braison, 30. The country singer adopted Tish's two kids from a previous relationship – Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35 – while he shares son Christopher, 32, with ex Kristen Luckey.

While Miley distanced herself from her father, siblings Noah and half-brother Braison remained loyal to Billy Ray.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.