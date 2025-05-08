Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish 'Isn't Thrilled' The Singer Reconnected With Estranged Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Following Family Feud — And His New Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley Is To Blame
Miley Cyrus has made peace with once-estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus – and her mom Tish "isn't thrilled" about the reunion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claimed Billy Ray's new girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley is on a mission to be the "peacemaker" in the family, but her meddling has ruffled Tish's feathers and now Miley, 32, is bearing the brunt of her mom's anger.
Miley Distanced Herself From Billy Ray Following Parents' 2022 Divorce
Following her parent's 2022 divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage, Miley publicly sided with her mother.
While she served as Tish's maid-of-honor when she married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in 2023, the singer skipped her dad's wedding to aspiring musician Firerose the same year.
In her Grammy award acceptance speech, Miley made a point to thank her family but notably left out the Achy Break Heart singer.
Hurley 'Reaches Out' to Miley About Strained Relationship
After years of a strained relationship, Miley seemingly chose to put the past behind her and make amends with her father.
A well-placed source shared the reunion was thanks to Billy Ray's new sweetheart.
They told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter: "Elizabeth reached out to Miley personally.
"She’s been quietly pushing for Billy and Miley to heal."
Tish Unfollowed Miley on Instagram as Billy Ray Rejoices Over Reunion
The insider further claimed Hurley "wants to fix her boyfriend’s broken family" and "she sees herself as the glue."
Meanwhile, a nostalgic Billy Ray took to Instagram to share a throwback video with Miley, captioning the post: "Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies."
Apparently, Tish took notice and proceeded to unfollow the Flowers hitmaker.
A source close to the family revealed Tish wasn't pleased with Miley choosing to repair her relationship, especially after witnessing her parent's nightmare divorce.
They explained: "Let’s be real – Tish isn't thrilled. She went through hell during the divorce.
"Now Miley's cozying back up to Billy and playing into the throwback fantasy? That stings."
Miley Isn't the Only Daughter Tish is Rumored to Be Feuding With
Cher's Drug Addict Son Looks Like a 'Shambling, Zombie-like Disheveled Ruin' — Just Weeks After Pals Said the Legendary Pop Star Had 'Left Him to Die'
In addition to feuding with Miley, Tish is also said to be at odds with her daughter Noah Cyrus.
Rumors swirled romantically linking Noah to Purcell before he tied the knot with Tish in 2023 – and Noah was notably absent from the nuptials.
Amid the family's messy drama, Hurley is determined to bring the family together.
The insider said: "She's trying to build bridges where others are still burning them.
"Elizabeth believes Billy Ray deserves a second act – and she thinks bringing Miley back into the fold is key."
Together, Billy Ray and Tish share three children – Miley, 32, Noah, 25, and Braison, 30. The country singer adopted Tish's two kids from a previous relationship – Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35 – while he shares son Christopher, 32, with ex Kristen Luckey.
While Miley distanced herself from her father, siblings Noah and half-brother Braison remained loyal to Billy Ray.