EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Were 'Afraid' to Go Public With Their Unexpected Relationship — After Singer's Ex-Wife Accused Him Of Having Affair With Actress Years Before Romance
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have received plenty of backlash over their shocking relationship, which is why the new couple is said to have been terrified to go public.
Cyrus and Hurley shook up the industry after confirming their romance, however, his ex-wife had already suspected he had a thing with the British actress during their marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, April 21, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker took to Instagram to post a photo embracing the Bedazzled star, kissing her on the cheek while she smiled.
"Happy Easter," Cyrus wrote along with a heart emoji, leaving fans completely baffled.
Despite the smiles from both, the pair weren't exactly eager to drop the surprising news, according to celebrity body language expert, Inbaal Honigman.
“The slightly raised knee, and arm in front of body that Elizabeth and Billy Ray display, are both protective gestures, albeit very slight," our source told RadarOnline.com.
She added: "They are both a little afraid to reveal the relationship in such a public way. It shows that both have been hurt in relationships, and they want to ensure it doesn't happen again."
While both stars were hesitant to go public, "this lack of tension (in the photo) is letting us know that (Cyrus) feels safe with Elizabeth, and is not tense, not on his guard."
At the time, fans were quick to go off in the comments section, as one person urged the 59-year-old model: "No! Just no! Run Elizabeth."
"Is anyone else wondering why she’s not seeing the red flags?" another asked, as one user said: "Girl, being single can’t be that bad."
A concerned follower reacted: "You know you are embarrassing now, Elizabeth."
Cyrus, 63, and Hurley may have been intimate years before they exposed their relationship, as it is said the country singer's ex-wife Tish suspected the two were hooking up behind her back during their marriage.
According to a source, Hurley and Cyrus got quite close while on the set of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise.
"Billy Ray met Elizabeth in 2022 on the set of their Christmas film, which they both starred in," the insider said.
"Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat out denied it."
The source added: "They got very close on the set, and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact."
The now exes officially divorced in April 2022 after almost three decades of marriage. They welcomed three kids – Miley, 32 Noah, 25, and Braison, 30 – during their relationship.
Cyrus also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 37, and son Trace, 36, from her previous marriage.
While Tish has since moved on and tied the knot with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023, Cyrus finalized his divorce from singer Firerose in 2024.
Even with the outside noise, Cyrus and Hurley are looking to stay strong in their relationship.
An insider told Daily Mail: "(The relationship) only really took off about six weeks ago, although he was texting her a lot before then – I guess for a few months before."
"He has been writing her the most beautiful texts three or four times a day. She says they are almost like poetry. Saying how beautiful and young and sexy she is," they added.