Elizabeth Hurley Shares New Loved-Up Snaps With Billy Ray Cyrus at His Tennessee Home As Friends Claim the Unlikely Couple 'Is Set To Marry'

RadarOnline.com can reveal friends believe the pair share "a lot of common interests," despite coming from very different backgrounds, which has proved to be the secret behind their budding relationship .

Elizabeth Hurley has shared new snaps from her new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus amid claims from pals the unlikely couple are "set to marry."

Cyrus took Hurley for a spin on his golf buggy alongside one of his dogs.

Another photo saw them driving around his property together in a buggy with one of his family dogs. Revealing the location of the photos, Hurley captioned them: " Tennessee weekend (red heart emoji])"

Hurley posted the snaps on Sunday night, a week after the pair went "Instagram official," which show the singer's arms wrapped around her.

And the couple are growing increasingly close, as the new photos demonstrate, given British model Hurley, 59, has been spending time with the country star, 63, at his Tennessee home with her son Damian, 23.

The new snaps come a week after the couple send the showbiz world wild by going 'Instagram Official'.

Getting together has certainly put a spring in both of their steps, and pals believe the relationship has the potential to last the distance.

A friend said: "Everyone is saying Billy and Liz are worlds apart, but actually they are very similar. They have a lot in common and have the same interests.

"Billy is also very much her type, he has a real twinkle in his eye and a naughty streak that she can't resist."

Hurley has been married once before, to wedding multimillionaire Arun Nayar in 2007, with their two lavish ceremonies spanned two continents — a civil service in an English castle and then a traditional Hindu ceremony in India.