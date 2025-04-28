Your tip
Elizabeth Hurley Shares New Loved-Up Snaps With Billy Ray Cyrus at His Tennessee Home As Friends Claim the Unlikely Couple 'Is Set To Marry'

Photo of Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley
Source: @Elizabethhurley1;Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley shared new loved-up pictures of herself with new boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus during a visit to his Tennessee home.

April 28 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley has shared new snaps from her new romance with Billy Ray Cyrus amid claims from pals the unlikely couple are "set to marry."

RadarOnline.com can reveal friends believe the pair share "a lot of common interests," despite coming from very different backgrounds, which has proved to be the secret behind their budding relationship.

Embedded Image
Source: @Elizabethhurley1;Instagram

Cyrus took Hurley for a spin on his golf buggy alongside one of his dogs.

And the couple are growing increasingly close, as the new photos demonstrate, given British model Hurley, 59, has been spending time with the country star, 63, at his Tennessee home with her son Damian, 23.

Hurley posted the snaps on Sunday night, a week after the pair went "Instagram official," which show the singer's arms wrapped around her.

Another photo saw them driving around his property together in a buggy with one of his family dogs. Revealing the location of the photos, Hurley captioned them: "Tennessee weekend (red heart emoji])"

Embedded Image
Source: @Elizabethhurley1;Instagram

The new snaps come a week after the couple send the showbiz world wild by going 'Instagram Official'.

Getting together has certainly put a spring in both of their steps, and pals believe the relationship has the potential to last the distance.

A friend said: "Everyone is saying Billy and Liz are worlds apart, but actually they are very similar. They have a lot in common and have the same interests.

"Billy is also very much her type, he has a real twinkle in his eye and a naughty streak that she can't resist."

Hurley has been married once before, to wedding multimillionaire Arun Nayar in 2007, with their two lavish ceremonies spanned two continents — a civil service in an English castle and then a traditional Hindu ceremony in India.

The actress and the textile heir eventually divorced in 2011, but have remained good friends ever since, often appearing at public events together.

Meanwhile Cyrus has experienced three failed marriages, the latest being to Firerose, 37, which ended last year after just seven months.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer admitted last week his relationship with Hurley — his co-star in movie Christmas in Paradise — came at the perfect time in his life.

He said: "I felt like, 'Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?' For me, at a certain point it was like, you can't get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you. And in this moment... a friend reached out."

Embedded Image
Source: @Elizabethhurley1;Instagram

Cyrus told how Hurley arrived into his life at the perfect moment following his divorce from wife, Firerose.

According to Cyrus, Hurley's message read something along the lines of: "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner."

Upon getting her text, the father-of-five admitted he "didn't even know the number".

He continued: "So, I text back, I go, 'Who is this?' And it's like, 'Elizabeth Hurley'. Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh."

Although they hadn't spoken in "two years" shortly after wrapping their 2022 holiday film, Cyrus instantly remembered "there was a chemistry" between them on set during their "very few scenes together".

dolly parton ozempic ai earthquake death
Source: MEGA

Cyrus says his new girlfriend Hurley reminds him of Dolly Parton, the godmother of his superstar daughter Miley.

"We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot," he noted. "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different but in some very strange way we had way more in common than we had different."

Cyrus also described Hurley as a "great human being" and compared her to another country icon.

He added: "She's so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She's a very smart businesswoman,

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

