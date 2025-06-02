Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence On Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Oddball Romance With Brit Maneater Elizabeth Hurley — And Opens Her Heart on 'Pain' Over Parents' Divorce
Miley Cyrus has finally broken her silence on her father's unlikely romance with British model Elizabeth Hurley – after mending their rift.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Wrecking Ball singer, 32, has given the relationship her blessing, after the rocker shocked the showbiz world on Easter Sunday by announcing he and actress were dating.
Miley: 'I'm Being Adult About It'
And Miley says she’s treating her father’s blossoming romance "like an adult", insisting she now wishes the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker, 63, "happiness" with his British girlfriend, 59, despite struggling with the "pain" of seeing her parents go their separate ways.
She said: "I'm being an adult about it.
"At first it's hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.'
"My child self has caught up."
Mending Family Feud
The former Disney Channel star said she puts her now-resolved issues down to her closeness to her mother – who had been Billy Ray's second wife after he divorced Cindy Smith in 1991.
She explained: "My mum really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.
"I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain."
Confirming she was fully reconciled with her dad, Miley added: "There’s been enough bridges now of time to get us all reconnected. I think timing is everything."
Billy met Austin Powers star Elizabeth on the set of their 2022 film, Christmas in Paradise.
They went public with a loved-up picture in a field in April.
Billy had turned to Hurley for help when his third marriage to Australian singer Firerose crumbled after seven months last year.
An insider said: "Everyone said they are world’s apart but they are very similar — they have a lot in common and have the same interests and Billy is also very much her type."
Elizabeth revealed last month she is taking their relationship to the next level, by preparing to introduce him to her family.
Billy is due to meet them next week in England when she celebrates her 60th birthday.
RadarOnline.com previously revealed how Billy's pals had become concerned by his wild spending on Elizabeth, as he bids to impress the posh model.
With her 60th birthday coming up, he has another major excuse to splash the cash.
A friend said: “He's talking about whisking her off to Nevis (the island in the Caribbean where they met while shooting Christmas in Paradise in 2022.)
"He clearly thinks flashing the cash is the way to keep her interested."
A source added: "He'll spare no expense because he wants to really impress her, so they'll fly by private jet. He plans to get her jewelry too, most likely diamond earrings.
"And dozens of red roses, probably 60 of them, since it's her 60th birthday. He tends to go OTT when it's someone he likes, and he's gaga for her and can hardly believe that he's gotten this lucky."