EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus 'Acting Like a Fool in Love' — With His 'Wild Spending' on New Maneater Love Elizabeth Hurley Sending His Pals into a Panic

Besotted Billy Ray Cyrus is showering new flame Elizabeth Hurley with crazy opulent gifts, but his family is complaining he's acting like a jackass who needs to focus on putting his fractured relationships with his loved ones back together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources tell us Cyrus, 63, is turning a deaf ear to the "negative things" some friends and family are saying about his unlikely romance with maneater Hurley and plans to sweep his hot honey off her feet for her upcoming 60th birthday with another grand gesture.

"He's talking about whisking her off to Nevis (the island in the Caribbean where they met while shooting Christmas in Paradise in 2022)," an insider said. "He clearly thinks flashing the cash is the way to keep her interested."