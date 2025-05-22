EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus 'Acting Like a Fool in Love' — With His 'Wild Spending' on New Maneater Love Elizabeth Hurley Sending His Pals into a Panic
Besotted Billy Ray Cyrus is showering new flame Elizabeth Hurley with crazy opulent gifts, but his family is complaining he's acting like a jackass who needs to focus on putting his fractured relationships with his loved ones back together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources tell us Cyrus, 63, is turning a deaf ear to the "negative things" some friends and family are saying about his unlikely romance with maneater Hurley and plans to sweep his hot honey off her feet for her upcoming 60th birthday with another grand gesture.
"He's talking about whisking her off to Nevis (the island in the Caribbean where they met while shooting Christmas in Paradise in 2022)," an insider said. "He clearly thinks flashing the cash is the way to keep her interested."
Money Burning
Our source added: "He'll spare no expense because he wants to really impress her, so they'll fly by private jet. He plans to get her jewelry too, most likely diamond earrings.
"And dozens of red roses, probably 60 of them, since it's her 60th birthday. He tends to go OTT when it's someone he likes, and he's gaga for her and can hardly believe that he's gotten this lucky."
Cyrus and Hurley reconnected after the singer's brief marriage to Aussie singer Firerose blew up in his face.
"He loves Liz's dry sense of humor," our insider said. "They're always laughing. She's so easy to get along with, there's zero drama, which makes life so much easier. Not to mention how drop-dead gorgeous she is."
New Love
Cyrus recently revealed the romance to the public with a cozy snap of him giving the Austin Powers beauty a kiss on the cheek.
She followed it up with a video of the couple driving into the sunset.
Recently, Hurley shared more photos of the two enjoying time together on a ranch and driving around on an ATV.
"Tennessee weekend," she captioned the shots.
According to our insider, Billy Ray's superstar daughter Miley Cyrus, 32, and her mom, Tish, 57, are "rolling their eyes" over his latest love connection.
Even daughter Noah, 25 – who has been publicly supportive – has "reservations about his choices," the source said.
Our source said: "He put them through hell chasing Firerose, and now he's acting like a lovestruck schoolboy with Liz.
"They think he's spending money irresponsibly and needs to wake up.
"A lot of people in Billy Ray's orbit think he’s setting himself up for heartbreak.
"Liz is based in the U.K. and he’s in Tennessee. How is that going to work? But he's just seeing things through rose-colored glasses."