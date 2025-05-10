Miley Cyrus Says 'Family Is My Priority' After Reuniting With Estranged Dad Billy Ray to Dispel Rumored Feud

Miley, 32, told her 212 million followers on Instagram: "I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us.

"She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me – simple, coincidental and uninteresting.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."

She ended her post on a hopeful note, writing: "Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."