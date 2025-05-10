Your tip
Miley Cyrus Says 'Family Is My Priority' After Reuniting With Estranged Dad Billy Ray to Dispel Rumored Feud

Miley Cyrus reunited with her father Billy Rey Cyrus.

May 10 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Miley Cyrus has finally addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding her family dynamics, particularly with her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star took to her social media to share a rare heartfelt statement in hopes of dispelling rumors about a rift within the family.

Miley, 32, told her 212 million followers on Instagram: "I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us.

"She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me – simple, coincidental and uninteresting.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."

She ended her post on a hopeful note, writing: "Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

Miley is prioritizing her family over all else.

Speculation about tension between Miley and her father had been rife this year, especially when a source previously told outlets she feared her father might sabotage her music comeback.

With her upcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set to drop on May 30, Miley is eager to keep family drama out of her spotlight. An insider revealed: "She doesn't want the family feud drama overshadowing her music career, especially right now as she gears up for a new era.

"It feels like Billy is making this all about him while Miley has made it quite clear she wants to focus on her music and not have their family drama be part of the conversation."

The family reunited for Braison Cyrus' 31st birthday.

Miley famously omitted her father's name during her acceptance speech for her first Grammy, and Billy Ray recently confirmed his new relationship with Liz Hurley without Miley's prior knowledge.

Earlier this year, Trace even made a heartfelt public plea for Billy to seek help after his "trainwreck" performance at the Trump inauguration, asserting that things have not always been easy within the family. Nonetheless, Billy appears to be mending fences with his kids, recently posting glowing tributes on social media to both Miley and Noah, whom he shares with ex-wife Tish. Caught up in the social media chatter was the uproar over Tish's supposed Instagram unfollowing of Miley. In a lighthearted response to concerned fans, Tish remarked: "I have no idea how that happened, but it's fixed now!"

She included a pink heart emoji and further clarified, "Idk what happened lol."

