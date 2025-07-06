Huge Band Running Scared After Sharon Osbourne Threatens to Name and Shame Them For 'Greedily' Trying to 'Turn a Profit' from Stricken Husband Ozzy's Farewell Gig
Sharon Osbourne has revealed she disinvited a band from her husband Ozzy Osbourne's highly anticipated Black Sabbath farewell concert.
During an interview ahead of the show Saturday, July 5, the former Talk co-host said the unnamed group "wanted to make a profit, and it's not the time to make a profit", RadarOnline.com can report.
Who Was the Band?
Sharon, 72, told outlets she would reveal the artists who were kicked out of the line-up and claimed people will be "shocked" once they find out who it was.
Ozzy, 76, lit up the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, on Saturday for what promises to be a historic finale alongside his bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward.
The concert featured a staggering 10-hour line-up, showcasing rock royalty including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and even a surprise appearance by Jack Black, all hosted by the charismatic Jason Momoa.
Ozzy's Farewell
After Metallica's performance, Ozzy came out on stage and performed a five-song set by himself before he was joined by his former bandmates.
"Are you ready?" He asked the audience. "Let the madness begin!"
The Crazy Train singer, who lives with Parkinson's, sat on stage in a black leather chair as he pumped up the crowd.
After the last song, Paranoid, the Godfather of Metal was presented with a cake and fireworks went off over Villa Park to close out the emotional night.
Ozzy told the crowd: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I love you."
Ozzy's Parkinson's
Earlier this year, the iconic rockstar revealed he would take the stage one last time, battling health issues and preparing for his dramatic farewell.
"It's my time to go back to the beginning … time for me to give back to the place where I was born", he shared, expressing his deep connection to Birmingham, the "true home of metal". Three years into his battle with Parkinson's disease, Ozzy confirmed to fans that he had paused touring following extensive spinal surgery last year.
In a candid moment earlier this month, he disclosed: "How long do you want me to f------ live for?! At best, I've got 10 years left." As if that wasn't enough, he opened up about his assisted suicide pact with Sharon, admitting he doesn't "want to have a long, painful and miserable existence".
Ozzy's stark recollection of his father's battle with cancer has influenced his perspective on life and death.