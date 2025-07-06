Huge Band Running Scared After Sharon Osbourne Threatens to Name and Shame Them For 'Greedily' Trying to 'Turn a Profit' from Stricken Husband Ozzy's Farewell Gig

Sharon, 72, told outlets she would reveal the artists who were kicked out of the line-up and claimed people will be "shocked" once they find out who it was.

Ozzy, 76, lit up the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, on Saturday for what promises to be a historic finale alongside his bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward.

The concert featured a staggering 10-hour line-up, showcasing rock royalty including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and even a surprise appearance by Jack Black, all hosted by the charismatic Jason Momoa.