EXCLUSIVE: 'I Was Guns N' Roses' Former Manager — And Axl Rose is a Greedy Egomaniac Responsible for the Band's Downfall'

Rocker Axl Rose is a greedy egomaniac who blew up his band Guns N’ Roses by gobbling half of the group’s profits while demanding that the other members follow tyrannical rules, slams the former manager of the once-hot band, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Alan Niven managed the hard-charging L.A. firestorm when they were once seen as the next Led Zeppelin in the late 1980s heyday, and blames the renegade, self-promoting frontman for its flameout.

"This is what I can't forgive," Niven said – adding Rose takes 50 percent of the take of Guns N' Roses now.

He raged: "Fifty percent, okay? That, to me, is anathema. He is not Guns N' Roses. They were five individuals. It was a chemistry."