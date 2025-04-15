Former Guns N' Roses Manager Slams Band's Frontman Axl Rose For 'Taking 50 Percent of Band's Income' and 'Wanting to Be In Control of Everything' — 'That To Me Is Anathema'

Former GNR manager Alan Niven – who guided the hard rock band from 1986 to 1991 – slammed his former friend as someone who "wants to be in control of everything."

Appearing recently on the Appetite For Distortion podcast, which is dedicated to all things Guns N’ Roses, Niven lashed out at his greedy former boss.

"Here’s another little snapshot that is illuminating and goes to forming a correct perception. Axl takes 50 percent of the income of Guns N’ Roses now. 50 percent, OK? That, to me, is anathema. He is not Guns N’ Roses," Niven slammed.

Niven, whose new book Sound N’ Fury: Rock N’ Roll Stories is out in June, said Rose's power trip came at the expense of his fellow bandmates.

He added: "They were five individuals. It was a chemistry. It was a moment. But Axl wants to be in control of everything all the time. And look what that gets you. A boring solo record and a s----- thing of punk covers. And that’s it."