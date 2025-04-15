Former Guns N' Roses Manager Slams Band's Frontman Axl Rose For 'Taking 50 Percent of Band's Income' and 'Wanting to Be In Control of Everything' — 'That To Me Is Anathema'
Rocker Axl Rose has been accused of being thorny when it comes to sharing the wealth with his bandmates, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Guns N' Roses lead singer is said to take half of the band's total income – with the rest expected to be split among everyone else.
Former GNR manager Alan Niven – who guided the hard rock band from 1986 to 1991 – slammed his former friend as someone who "wants to be in control of everything."
The band is still touring together and is scheduled to perform July 5 in Birmingham, England, as part of a day-long tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.
Appearing recently on the Appetite For Distortion podcast, which is dedicated to all things Guns N’ Roses, Niven lashed out at his greedy former boss.
"Here’s another little snapshot that is illuminating and goes to forming a correct perception. Axl takes 50 percent of the income of Guns N’ Roses now. 50 percent, OK? That, to me, is anathema. He is not Guns N’ Roses," Niven slammed.
Niven, whose new book Sound N’ Fury: Rock N’ Roll Stories is out in June, said Rose's power trip came at the expense of his fellow bandmates.
He added: "They were five individuals. It was a chemistry. It was a moment. But Axl wants to be in control of everything all the time. And look what that gets you. A boring solo record and a s----- thing of punk covers. And that’s it."
Fans in the comments section agreed with Niven, and were equally critical about Rose.
One person commented: "He is so right, it wasn’t ever supposed to be up to Axl to make decisions, that’s what a manager is for, instead, he had a yes man pocketing money for years, and in the end, everything was wasted."
Another blasted: "Axl’s power-mad impulses wrecked the band, reducing it to a solo project—Guns N' Roses in name only."
While a third noted: "Alan Niven was one of the most important people in the history of the band. I’ve been a fan since 1987 and agree with everything he says about what went wrong. When I was younger, I thought Axl was the center of the band, but the more I learned over the years, it was obvious it was mostly Alan keeping that band together."
While preparing for a new international tour, the band continues to go through overhauls. Last month, drummer Frank Ferrer left the band after nearly 20 years. He had been the group's longest-serving banger.
In a message of appreciation shared on Instagram, the bandmates said it was an amicable separation.
The statement read: "Guns N' Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer. The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey."
The statement continued: "Frank first joined GNR during a show in June 2006, helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. His last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico."
Days later, GNR announced Loudermilk and Gosling's former drummer, Isaac Carpenter, as their new drummer.