Cops Called to Scott Wolf's Home by Mystery Man Fearing For 'Party of Five' Star's 'Estranged Wife'

Utah police were dispatched to Scott Wolf's home following a 911 call concerning the Party of Five alum's estranged wife, Kelley, RadarOnline.com can reveal. An unidentified man called authorities on the night of June 27 to request assistance after learning Kelley allegedly planned to "show up" at his home and "make a scene." Scott, 57, filed for divorce from Kelley, 48, on June 9 after 21 years of marriage. The estranged couple shares children Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

911 Call

Source: @iamscottwolf/INSTAGRAM The 911 caller said he had 'reason to believe' his estranged wife planned to 'show up' at his home.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office police report, the address reportedly matched the home Scott and Kelley shared with their three children. The dispatcher asked the caller: "What’s the reason for keep the peace call?" He responded: "So, I have a restraining order against my estranged wife. And there was some reason to believe, through friends, that she was going to show up at the house with someone tonight ... and kinda make a scene."

Source: @iamscottwolf/INSTAGRAM The man said he was on his way home after being 'out of town with my three children.'

The 911 caller explained he was on his way home after being "out of town with my three children," to which the dispatcher later clarified, "And she was going to be there at midnight?" He explained: "I was basically told that she knows we're arriving – she knew what flight we were gonna be on – I was just told that she was telling people that she might be there with someone else when we get home." After telling the dispatcher his ETA according to GPS, the caller noted: "We can wait for an officer to get there."

Temporary Restraining Order

Source: MEGA Scott filed for divorce on June 9 after 21-years of marriage.

He additionally told the dispatcher the call was "regarding an ongoing case" and offered the case number. Officers reportedly arrived at the Park City home around 11:46 P.M. and left about 15 minutes later. No arrests were noted in the report. Two days before the 911 call was placed, Scott was granted a temporary restraining order against Kelley, as well as temporary sole physical and legal custody of their three children. Court documents alleged Kelley "engaged in an escalating pattern of behavior that poses a substantial threat of immediate and irreparable harm to the parties' minor children." Scott later dropped his temporary restraining order last week after reaching an agreement with Kelley detailing custody, finances, and communication matters amid their messy divorce.

Alleged 'Police Brutality'

Source: MEGA The 'Party of Five' star was granted a temporary restraining order against Kelley shortly after he filed for divorce.