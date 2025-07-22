The Final Show: Black Sabbath Legend Ozzy Osbourne Shares Chilling Last Post One Day Before His Death At 76

Back to the Beginning benefitted several charities, including Cure Parkinson's. The event was held at Villa Park in Birmingham, Osbourne's hometown.

The concert marked the final time the surviving members of Black Sabbath performed together, as well as his final concert before his death.

Unable to stand or walk on his own, the Prince of Darkness "pushed himself" to perform seated in a throne on stage.

As fans mourned the enormous loss of the rock icon, many took comfort in the fact the Crazy Train singer was able to entertain the crowd one last time before he passed.