The Final Show: Black Sabbath Legend Ozzy Osbourne Shares Chilling Last Post One Day Before His Death At 76

Ozzy Osbourne made a final Instagram post one day before his death at age 76.

July 22 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne's final Instagram post, shared a day before his death, has been flooded with condolences from grieving fans around the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Osbourne died aged 76 on Tuesday, July 22, following a years-long battle with Parkinson's.

Last Post Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne's final Instagram post before his death.
Source: @OZZYOSBOURNE/INSTAGRAM

His final post featured a photo of Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning benefit concert.

His final Instagram post was simple but poignant.

The chilling post did not include a caption, just a simple photo of a flier featuring a throwback snap of Black Sabbath for the band's farewell gig, entitled Back to the Beginning, on July 5.

Underneath the band's photo read "the final show."

'The Final Show'

Osbourne performed for the last time seated in a throne on July 5.

Back to the Beginning benefitted several charities, including Cure Parkinson's. The event was held at Villa Park in Birmingham, Osbourne's hometown.

The concert marked the final time the surviving members of Black Sabbath performed together, as well as his final concert before his death.

Unable to stand or walk on his own, the Prince of Darkness "pushed himself" to perform seated in a throne on stage.

As fans mourned the enormous loss of the rock icon, many took comfort in the fact the Crazy Train singer was able to entertain the crowd one last time before he passed.

'He Got to Say Goodbye'

Fans expressed their condolences for Osbourne's family and friends while noting how much his music meant to them.

One Instagram user wrote, "He got to say goodbye," along with a broken heart emoji.

Another said: "The joy he provided everyone will never perish from the earth. And what a way to go out in Birmingham! Go f----- crazy!! Take your music to the greater universe now!"

A third added: "Last concert was what he needed to let go."

Hundreds of other fans highlighted the impact Osbourne had on their lives through his music as they struggled to come to terms with his death.

Comedian and content creator Hope Schwing wrote: "Thank you for the being such a major part of my childhood. You will be missed tremendously. Love you Ozzy."

Welsh MMA fighter Oban Elliott commented: "Thank you for everything Ozzy. You will live forever. You were no ordinary man. We love you."

Another said: "May the Lord comfort the family and all the fans. Ozzy will never be forgotten."

'Back to the Beginning' Film

'Back to the Beginning' is set to be released as a 'feature-length concert film' in early 2026.

Four days before his death, Mercury Studios announced Back to the Beginning was set to be released as a "feature-length concert film" in early 2026.

The studio's Instagram post said: "The feature-length concert film will be a big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath, capturing the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy's final bow in his hometown of Birmingham.

"Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park."

Mercury Studios noted Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow "promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance."

Osbourne is survived by his six adult children. He shared Jessica, Louis, and his adopted son Elliot with his first wife, Thelma Riley.

The rocker welcomed daughters Aimee and Kelly and son Jack with his second wife and longtime manager, Sharon.

The couple recently celebrated 43 years of marriage on July 4.

