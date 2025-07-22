EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Was In 'Great Deal of Pain' and 'Pushed Himself' to Perform For Fans at Farewell Show Before Rocker's Death at Age 76
Ozzy Osbourne is said to have been overcome with pain at his farewell show just weeks before the Black Sabbath legend's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this month, the rocker had joined his bandmates for one last show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, a performance that had Osbourne giving it all he had amid his devastating fight with Parkinson's disease.
A Painful End
On July 5, Osbourne took the stage for the "Back to the Beginning" tour as he began the set with the band's hit, I Don't Know, and followed that up with numerous notable songs, including Mama I'm Coming Home and Crazy Train. And while the crowd was overwhelmed with emotions during his final performance, Osbourne was barely able to get through it all.
"His Parkinson’s has progressed and he’s in a great deal of pain," an insider said at the time. "But instead of resting, he pushed himself to make this happen.
"No one could tell him otherwise, no matter what was said. He didn’t care. He wanted this for his fans... and himself."
An Icon's Final Words
Speaking to the crowd before performing Paranoid, the singer took a moment to address his fans, as the reality of never doing this again hit him hard.
"Unfortunately, we’ve come to our final song … ever," an emotional Osbourne said while on stage. "I just want to say to you on behalf of the guys in Black Sabbath and myself, your support over the years has made it all possible for us to live the lifestyle that we do.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you; we love you."
The frontman, who was confined to a wheelchair throughout the show, repeated "I love you all" during most of his songs, and later added, "It’s so good to be on this f------ stage; you have no idea."
Dying On Stage
Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and suffered multiple spinal surgeries, one of which left him too damaged to tour extensively.
Despite his condition and bleak future, the 76-year-old is said to have been fine with the idea of dying on stage in front of his loyal fans.
"Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage, that's where his heart and soul lie," an insider previously claimed. "But people around him worry that if he pushes himself for (another) concert, he could end up a goner."
While Osbourne didn't succumb to his disease on stage, his family was around him for his final moments on earth.
On Tuesday, July 22, his loved one confirmed his death in a heartbreaking statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.
"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time."
The statement was signed off on by his wife, Sharon, and their children: Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.