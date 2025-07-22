EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Was In 'Great Deal of Pain' and 'Pushed Himself' to Perform For Fans at Farewell Show Before Rocker's Death at Age 76

Speaking to the crowd before performing Paranoid, the singer took a moment to address his fans, as the reality of never doing this again hit him hard.

"Unfortunately, we’ve come to our final song … ever," an emotional Osbourne said while on stage. "I just want to say to you on behalf of the guys in Black Sabbath and myself, your support over the years has made it all possible for us to live the lifestyle that we do.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you; we love you."

The frontman, who was confined to a wheelchair throughout the show, repeated "I love you all" during most of his songs, and later added, "It’s so good to be on this f------ stage; you have no idea."