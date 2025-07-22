EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis Was Planning 'Movie Comeback' and Undergoing Therapy Before Actor 'Lost Ability to Speak and Walk' Amid Dementia Fight
Bruce Willis was doing all he could to return to the big screen after walking away from Hollywood due to his dementia fight, but now his health has taken a devastating turn, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, the iconic actor can no longer speak, read, or walk due to his degenerative brain disease.
A Big Screen Return Thwarted
It's another brutal roadblock for the movie star, who had been battling to get back to doing the job he loves.
A previous source said: "There’s no quit in Bruce. He’s been receiving medical treatments, does constant memory exercises, and works to stay stimulated and engaged with the world."
At the time, the insider claimed Willis was "ready to make a comeback. He's been undergoing speech therapy and working on his communication skills, and doing wellness activities such as yoga and other exercises."
The source added: "He feels 100 percent better and is already lining up roles."
'It's What Bruce Is Living For'
The Die Hard actor's family has been by his side through it all, and even they were pulling for Willis to overcome his obstacles.
"They see how sad Bruce has been on the sidelines," the source explained at the time. "He lives for being on a film set, cracking jokes and mixing it up with the crew, and, most of all, just acting.
"Bruce’s light is only going to fade as his aphasia progresses. But he’s got old directing pals like Quentin Tarantino who would give their eyeteeth to work with him again, and Bruce is champing at the bit to make an announcement about a new film very soon."
"It’s what Bruce is living for," they added. "He’s always the optimist. He feels if he shows he can pull off one film, why not two?"
His Brutal Last Film Days
Willis stepped away from the industry in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that impairs language skills. A year later, his family revealed that his condition had worsened, leading to a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.
However, the 70-year-old left it all on the film set during his final days in Hollywood, as he is believed to have struggled to learn his lines and is even said to have misfired a gun as everything wound down.
According to the retired star's wife, Emma Heming, who penned the upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey, Willis had dialogue reduced for him, and even had a close friend feed him lines through an earpiece while filming.
This allowed the Unbreakable star to finish work on various films, including Assassin and the Detective Knight movies.
In 2022, it was also reported that Willis "misfired a gun loaded with blanks" while filming Hard Kill in 2020, putting the lives of his fellow cast-mates at risk.
"The first time, it was like, 'No big deal, let’s reset,'" actress Lala Kent recalled.
But Kent claimed the issue occurred again, and she asked director Matt Eskandari to remind Willis of the timing. Despite crew members confirming this incident, producer Randall Emmett and the film’s armorer both denied it.
In another film, White Elephant director Jesse V. Johnson recalled just how different Willis acted on set.
"It was clear that he was not the Bruce I remembered,’ Johnson said, who had known the star since his stuntman days.
Heming explained what her book, which, according to sources, has left Willis' family fuming, will contain. "I really wrote the book that I wish someone had handed me the day we got our diagnosis with no hope, no direction … not much."
"Today, life looks different for me and our family because I was able to put support in place," she said.