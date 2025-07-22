EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis Was Planning 'Movie Comeback' and Undergoing Therapy Before Actor 'Lost Ability to Speak and Walk' Amid Dementia Fight

The Die Hard actor's family has been by his side through it all, and even they were pulling for Willis to overcome his obstacles.

"They see how sad Bruce has been on the sidelines," the source explained at the time. "He lives for being on a film set, cracking jokes and mixing it up with the crew, and, most of all, just acting.

"Bruce’s light is only going to fade as his aphasia progresses. But he’s got old directing pals like Quentin Tarantino who would give their eyeteeth to work with him again, and Bruce is champing at the bit to make an announcement about a new film very soon."

"It’s what Bruce is living for," they added. "He’s always the optimist. He feels if he shows he can pull off one film, why not two?"