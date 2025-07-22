'It's Humiliating': Ben Affleck 'Livid' After Ex Gwyneth Paltrow's Make-Up Artist Revealed Their Dirty Bedroom Sex Secrets And Claimed The Actress 'Loved When He 'Teab---ed' Her'
Ben Affleck is furious that Gwyneth Paltrow blabbed about a very intimate sex secret they shared with her late makeup artist, and it has now made it into the pages of a new biography about the actress, 25 years after their split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This isn’t just tabloid gossip, it’s humiliating," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice With Rob Shuter podcast on Tuesday, July 22. "He feels completely exposed."
Piping Hot Tea!
"It was the ribald side of her that her friends knew well but that the public didn’t see," author Amy Odell wrote in the upcoming and juicy Gwyneth: The Biography about Paltrow's wild ways in the bedroom.
“She spoke openly about how much she enjoyed their sex life. She told (makeup artist) Kevyn Aucoin in his London hotel room one day after lunch that she loved when Affleck 'tea-b-----' her," according to Odell.
The sex act involves a man dipping his s------ in and out of his partner's mouth.
Shuter reported that Affleck's legal team has sent warning letters to the book’s publisher, although a lawsuit could be difficult since Aucoin died in 2002.
“This isn’t going away quietly. Ben is livid, and he’s ready to fight back," the insider warned.
'More Interested in Playing Video Games'
Paltrow, 52, and Affleck, also 52, began their romance after meeting at a 1997 dinner party ahead of filming Shakespeare in Love together. The former couple dated on and off for three years before calling it quits in 2000.
The Ironman star was impressed by more than just her sex life with Affleck. The author wrote that Paltrow was impressed with his "intellect," although her pals didn't think they were a good fit.
"Her friends had reservations about him, because he didn’t always reciprocate her affection. He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth," Odell revealed.
Men Are 'Cheating Scumbags'
Affleck was "struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit" when he first got together with Paltrow, Odell claimed. They went on to film Shakespeare in Love, which opened to rave reviews in December 1998. A month later, the two briefly split, and Paltrow alluded that Affleck may have been unfaithful.
"Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her. After they broke up, Gwyneth said, 'I love men, even though they’re lying, cheating scumbags,'" Odell wrote.
The duo got back together in the fall of 1999 and broke up for good in October 2000 after Affleck's addiction issues resurfaced.
'Technically Excellent' in Bed
Paltrow was hilariously asked to compare Affleck's skills in the sack to those of her former fiancé, Brad Pitt, whom she dated from 1994 through 1997, during a May 2023 appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.
While playing a game called Brad or Ben, Paltrow said Pitt, 61, was more romantic, but Affleck was more likely to make her laugh.
When it came to who was better in bed, she revealed: "Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time, and then Ben was, like, technically excellent."
Paltrow and Cooper then burst out laughing, as the Oscar winner blushed and said: "I can't believe my daughter is listening to this!"