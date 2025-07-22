'It's Humiliating': Ben Affleck 'Livid' After Ex Gwyneth Paltrow's Make-Up Artist Revealed Their Dirty Bedroom Sex Secrets And Claimed The Actress 'Loved When He 'Teab---ed' Her'

"This isn’t just tabloid gossip, it’s humiliating," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice With Rob Shuter podcast on Tuesday, July 22. "He feels completely exposed."

Ben Affleck is furious that Gwyneth Paltrow blabbed about a very intimate sex secret they shared with her late makeup artist, and it has now made it into the pages of a new biography about the actress, 25 years after their split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Paltrow and Affleck had a wild sex life, according to a new biography.

"It was the ribald side of her that her friends knew well but that the public didn’t see," author Amy Odell wrote in the upcoming and juicy Gwyneth: The Biography about Paltrow's wild ways in the bedroom.

“She spoke openly about how much she enjoyed their sex life. She told (makeup artist) Kevyn Aucoin in his London hotel room one day after lunch that she loved when Affleck 'tea-b-----' her," according to Odell.

The sex act involves a man dipping his s------ in and out of his partner's mouth.

Shuter reported that Affleck's legal team has sent warning letters to the book’s publisher, although a lawsuit could be difficult since Aucoin died in 2002.

“This isn’t going away quietly. Ben is livid, and he’s ready to fight back," the insider warned.