Gwyneth Paltrow Believed She Was 'Smarter, Better Educated, More Sophisticated' Than Brad Pitt, Bombshell Tell-All Book Reveals

But despite her then-fiancé receiving the backing from her loved ones, Paltrow had early concerns about the relationship early on, especially due to their contrasting backgrounds and her posh private school upbringing in New York.

Author Amy Odell wrote: "Gwyneth expressed doubts to a crew member (while making the 1996 film Emma) that Pitt was right for her, and admitted she had a crush on Hugh Grant."

She continued: "He was brought up very religious, in Missouri. It's just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to Spence, I think she thought he wasn't sophisticated enough for her.

"She thought she was smarter, better educated, more sophisticated."