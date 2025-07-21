EXCLUSIVE: Lee Majors' Fountain of Youth Secrets Revealed — How Staying Active, Dieting and His Positive Mindset Keeps Him Going Strong at 86

Lee Majors looks like six million bucks – he's fit and trim at age 86 as he was five decades ago when he was The Six Million Dollar Man, RadarOnline.com can reveal

And Majors isn't done yet – for his birthday in April, he shared on his Instagram account: "Another year around the sun ... and while the calendar might say 86, I like to think of it more as '68' with a few bonus chapters. Here's to living well, staying sharp, and aging like the legends do."

Married to his fourth wife, Faith Noelle Cross, since 2002, Majors is living his best life in his golden years.