EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Put Baby Plans On Hold – And It's Because The Two-Timed Divorced Actor Won't Pop The Question
Brad Pitt would love to start a family with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, even though he’s procrastinating on popping the question, but she isn’t ready to go nursery room shopping until he puts a ring on it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Ines adores Brad – she'd love to get pregnant with him – but not if he's still dragging his feet on marriage and making excuses why he won't propose," claimed an insider. "She gets how he's been burned in his previous marriages, by Angelina (Jolie) in particular, that he'd rather stick to this common-law arrangement."
Not On The Same Page?
Still, added the insider, Pitt's bad marriage history "doesn't change the fact she's an old-fashioned gal at heart. A formal commitment is important to her, especially if they're looking to add a baby to the mix."
A body language expert said the insider is right on the money, noting Pitt, 61, and de Ramon, 35, have "a lack of synchronicity. It could suggest very different thinking styles and tastes."
Pitt and de Ramon have been together since late 2022, and the F1 hunk "swears he totally loves Ines and that he's not doing this to fill the void vacated by his own kids," according to the insider.
"But Ines isn't so sure. She adores Brad, but there's a part of her that's getting worn out by the fact everything needs to be on his terms. Bottom line: She needs him to prove how much he cares by at least putting a ring on her finger. And until that happens, she's not on board with baby making."