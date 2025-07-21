EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Put Baby Plans On Hold – And It's Because The Two-Timed Divorced Actor Won't Pop The Question

Brad Pitt would love to start a family with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, even though he’s procrastinating on popping the question, but she isn’t ready to go nursery room shopping until he puts a ring on it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Ines adores Brad – she'd love to get pregnant with him – but not if he's still dragging his feet on marriage and making excuses why he won't propose," claimed an insider. "She gets how he's been burned in his previous marriages, by Angelina (Jolie) in particular, that he'd rather stick to this common-law arrangement."