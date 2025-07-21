EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's War Over Their 'Overpriced' Mansion Erupts – As The Exes Fight About Slashing $68Million Price Tag For Marital Home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are learning the meaning of the adage "A house divided against itself cannot stand," as their attempt to sell their home of broken dreams has triggered a war of roses between them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source claimed Affleck wants to slash the $68million asking price for their sprawling 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills estate by a whopping $8million, and Lopez is complaining that he's trying to stiff her out of millions – at a $59,950,000 price tag the two would lose money, since they paid $61million for it a year after tying the knot.