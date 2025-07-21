EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's War Over Their 'Overpriced' Mansion Erupts – As The Exes Fight About Slashing $68Million Price Tag For Marital Home
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are learning the meaning of the adage "A house divided against itself cannot stand," as their attempt to sell their home of broken dreams has triggered a war of roses between them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source claimed Affleck wants to slash the $68million asking price for their sprawling 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills estate by a whopping $8million, and Lopez is complaining that he's trying to stiff her out of millions – at a $59,950,000 price tag the two would lose money, since they paid $61million for it a year after tying the knot.
"She's furious and is taking this very personally," claimed the insider. "Of course, she can afford to take a loss on it, but it's not really about the money for her, it's the principle of it."
The mansion features a bar, a sports lounge, a fully equipped gym, basketball and pickleball courts, and even a boxing ring. The estate also has a 12-car garage, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.
"J.Lo has poured so much time and energy into the renovations and doesn't see why she has to take a loss just because Ben is in a hurry to get this over with," said the source.
"A lot of people, including Ben, will tell you the real reason she's pushing back so hard is because she doesn't want this final tie that binds them to be severed. Ben is in for a real surprise if he thinks he's going to talk her into this price cut."