EXCLUSIVE: Exes J.Lo and Ben Affleck Locked in 'Furious Battle Over Selling Overpriced White Elephant Mansion'
Jennifer Lopez is locked in a heated showdown with ex Ben Affleck over unloading their $68million Beverly Hills mega-mansion.
The couple's huge estate has become a battleground, with Affleck ready to take a hit – but Lopez reportedly won't budge until she gets what she thinks she's owed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lopez, 55, is said to still be furious over the millions she spent during her doomed marriage to the Gone Girl star.
An insider spilled: "When they first got divorced, J.Lo made it very clear to Ben that she expected to make all her money back, or as near to it as possible, from the mega-millions she invested in this property.
"The issue is that nobody's bitten because of the insanely high asking price, so Ben wants to cut his losses and get what they can instead of paying a fortune in property taxes while it's still on the market."
They added: "But from J.Lo's point of view, he's forgetting how much she spent on him and their lifestyle when they were together. She feels he owes her and that's a big reason why she's digging in hard and making this house sale a point of principle.
"But Ben thinks she's being petty and delusional, since the market's changed so much and it's bleeding them both dry the longer they hold onto it."
The exes dropped a jaw-dropping $60million on their 38,000-square-foot mega-mansion – but insiders said Affleck, 52, was never on board with the splurge and only caved after relentless pressure from Lopez.
They dished: "Now he's seeing the monthly expenses add up and he's getting hot and bothered.
"Ben's not what you would consider cheap because he likes to spend, but he doesn't like wasting his money either. And this house is pure waste in his mind.
"He's asked J.Lo nicely to reduce the listing price to attract more buyers, but she has refused. And she wanted to know when he would be cutting her a check for all those other expenses during their marriage.
"So now they're at a standstill."
The insider added: "The truth is, J.Lo has so much more cash than he does so she can afford to sit back and wait - even if it's costing her a fortune in the process!"
Affleck Hints Lopez 'Drove Him Crazy' During Marriage
EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Launches Campaign to Star as Phil Spector in Upcoming Biopic About Murderer's Ronette's Rock 'n Roll Singer's Wife to Be Played by Zendaya
The exes' battle over their property comes on the heels of Affleck giving a rare insight into his failed marriage to the pop sensation, claiming the diva "drove him crazy."
The Hollywood actor, who split from the singer in 2024 after two years, hinted at his marriage woes during an interview to promote his new movie The Accountant 2.
He said: "The people you love the most drive you the most crazy," when discussing how his character interacts with co-star Jon Bernthal’s character in the sequel; they play brothers in the film.
Rumors Lopez’s diva behavior caused strain within the marriage intensified when she made a documentary with Affleck titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
In the movie, Affleck was visibly strained as he watched Lopez melt down over her workload from producing the movie This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.
Affleck also used the chat to play down the assumption he’s always grumpy, sparked by the numerous pictures taken of him in public looking downbeat – insisting he's genuinely a "happy" person.
Moving on from their whirlwind romance, sources previously claimed the single star has no intentions of "looking back" after divorcing the Marry Me actress.
In fact, the rumor mill says Affleck's been eyeing Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney – while other suggest he may still be pining after ex Jennifer Garner.