EXCLUSIVE: Exes J.Lo and Ben Affleck Locked in 'Furious Battle Over Selling Overpriced White Elephant Mansion'

Lopez, 55, is said to still be furious over the millions she spent during her doomed marriage to the Gone Girl star.

An insider spilled: "When they first got divorced, J.Lo made it very clear to Ben that she expected to make all her money back, or as near to it as possible, from the mega-millions she invested in this property.

"The issue is that nobody's bitten because of the insanely high asking price, so Ben wants to cut his losses and get what they can instead of paying a fortune in property taxes while it's still on the market."