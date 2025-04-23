'J-Lo Drove Me Crazy': Ben Affleck's Stunning Insight Into Marriage Split As He Insists 'I'm Happy' Despite Always Looking 'Glum'

Ben Affleck has given a rare insight into his failed marriage to Jennifer Lopez, claiming the diva "drove him crazy." RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, who split from the singer in 2024 after two years, hinted at his marriage woes during an interview to promote his new movie The Accountant 2.

Source: MEGA Affleck admitted 'the people you love most drive you crazy,' which is considered a nod to his former wife.

He said: “The people you love the most drive you the most crazy,” when discussing how his character interacts with co-star Jon Bernthal’s character in the sequel; they play brothers in the film. Rumors Lopez’s diva behavior caused strain within the marriage intensified when she made a documentary with Affleck titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told. In the movie, Affleck is visibly strained as he watched Lopez melt down over her workload from producing the movie This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

Source: MEGA The actor recently dubbed Lopez 'spectacular' and claimed there was no 'scandal' in their split.

He tells her repeatedly to calm down and get comfortable with the filmmaking process but she is not able to. Tears roll down her cheeks and Lopez says she feels terrible missing an event they were supposed to attend together. Affleck also used the chat to play down the assumption he’s always grumpy, sparked by the numerous pictures taken of him in public looking downbeat, insisting he's genuinely a "happy" person.

Source: MEGA Affleck said Lopez is 'an enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.'

The Armageddon star's comments surrounding Lopez come a week after he described her as “spectacular." Affleck lauded his ex-wife saying “she’s an enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to,” when grilled about their relationship. RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday, April 22, Affleck is being encouraged to get over Lopez and his first wife Jennifer Garner, who he’s recently grown close to, and jump back into the dating game by the wife of his best pal, Matt Damon. The twice-divorced actor is being eyed up for potential dates with friends of Luciana Barroso.

Source: MEGA Luciana Barroso, the wife of Affleck's best pal Matt Damon, has offered to help the actor find a date.

