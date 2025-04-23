Your tip
Ben Affleck

'J-Lo Drove Me Crazy': Ben Affleck's Stunning Insight Into Marriage Split As He Insists 'I'm Happy' Despite Always Looking 'Glum'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has hinted Jennifer Lopez's diva behavior sparked the end of their two year marriage.

April 23 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck has given a rare insight into his failed marriage to Jennifer Lopez, claiming the diva "drove him crazy."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, who split from the singer in 2024 after two years, hinted at his marriage woes during an interview to promote his new movie The Accountant 2.

ben affleck didnt get heads up jennifer lopez post divorce interview
Source: MEGA

Affleck admitted 'the people you love most drive you crazy,' which is considered a nod to his former wife.

He said: “The people you love the most drive you the most crazy,” when discussing how his character interacts with co-star Jon Bernthal’s character in the sequel; they play brothers in the film.

Rumors Lopez’s diva behavior caused strain within the marriage intensified when she made a documentary with Affleck titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

In the movie, Affleck is visibly strained as he watched Lopez melt down over her workload from producing the movie This Is Me... Now: A Love Story.

ben affleck eyes sydney sweeney after jennifer garner rebuff
Source: MEGA

The actor recently dubbed Lopez 'spectacular' and claimed there was no 'scandal' in their split.

He tells her repeatedly to calm down and get comfortable with the filmmaking process but she is not able to.

Tears roll down her cheeks and Lopez says she feels terrible missing an event they were supposed to attend together.

Affleck also used the chat to play down the assumption he’s always grumpy, sparked by the numerous pictures taken of him in public looking downbeat, insisting he's genuinely a "happy" person.

jennifer lopez recruiting army a listers brutal revenge ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck said Lopez is 'an enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to.'

The Armageddon star's comments surrounding Lopez come a week after he described her as “spectacular."

Affleck lauded his ex-wife saying “she’s an enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to,” when grilled about their relationship.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Tuesday, April 22, Affleck is being encouraged to get over Lopez and his first wife Jennifer Garner, who he’s recently grown close to, and jump back into the dating game by the wife of his best pal, Matt Damon.

The twice-divorced actor is being eyed up for potential dates with friends of Luciana Barroso.

ben affleck movie productions going into overdrive
Source: MEGA

Luciana Barroso, the wife of Affleck's best pal Matt Damon, has offered to help the actor find a date.

A source said: "Ben's been on a couple of under the radar dates, but so far there's been no magic for him.

"Ben told both Luciana and Matt he needs more time, but Luciana has two potential friends lined up and is keen to see if Ben would hit it off with them."

We also reported any potential new love interests for Affleck need to be sober.

Having first sought help for his alcoholism in 2001, Affleck has since been in rehab multiple times.

His drinking led to the breakdown of his marriage to Garner, the mother of his three children Violet, 18; Finn, 16; and Samuel, 13.

Another insider added: "Right now, he is putting all of his time into work, but when he is ready he is looking to date a woman who is sober.

"His recovery family is urging him to date a woman in the recovery community. Ben being with a woman who drinks is not conducive to his sobriety."

