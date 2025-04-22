Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Eyeing Up Sydney Sweeney' As Next Lover After 'Being Jilted by Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck reportedly eyes Sydney Sweeney after being jilted by ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 22 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

Sydney Sweeney is back on the market after splitting with fiancé Jonathan Davino – and RadarOnline.com can reveal one of the hunks in the line around the block to nab the 27-year-old hottie is Batman Ben Affleck.

The Euphoria beauty was all set to hitch up with 41-year-old businessman Davino in May – but sources said their seven-year romance is done, and she's already rumored to be seeing actor Glen Powell. But Affleck, 52, is said to be hoping to get a shot with the actress.

"Ben has been crushing on Sydney for a while," said an insider. "Just like nearly every other man in the world, he thinks she's incredibly hot and he'd love a chance to take her out."

ben affleck eyes sydney sweeney after jennifer garner rebuff
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell may have a head start, but Ben Affleck's ready to roll the dice on Sydney Sweeney.

The actress reportedly also gave her fiancé the boot so that she could focus on her red-hot career, which is said to "intrigue" the Argo director – who has been single since splitting with Jennifer Lopez, 55, last year.

"He swears his interest goes beyond her looks. She's already making moves in Hollywood as a producer, and he thinks that's incredibly impressive," shared an insider.

"He's heard great things about her intelligence and business savvy through the grapevine, so he's very eager to meet her and see for himself."

ben affleck eyes sydney sweeney after jennifer garner rebuff
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is out of the picture, and now Affleck's eyes are set on the ambitious 'Euphoria' star.

The tights-wearing movie superhero has reportedly also been "making it known he's intrigued by her," the source noted. "He's been asking around and putting it out there that he wants to get an introduction."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Affleck battled a booze addiction and is now sober, so Sweeney’s low-key lifestyle is "another draw," said an insider.

Sweeney previously revealed: "I don't drink. I just identify as just a water person ... I never really think about alcohol, to be honest."

While their almost 30-year age gap makes Affleck old enough to be her sugar daddy, the insider said "it isn't a concern" for him – although it might be for Sweeney.

ben affleck eyes sydney sweeney after jennifer garner rebuff
Source: MEGA

Affleck hopes this homebody beauty trades club nights for candlelit dinners – with him.

"If she were the typical 27-year-old that loved to go out clubbing, he'd be turned off," the source noted. "But she's actually known to be a homebody, not out on the party scene. She's driven and confident, which are qualities that Ben has always been drawn to.

"Still, with a massive age gap, who knows if she'd be interested in him?

"But he's going to shoot his shot when the time comes, he has nothing to lose."

