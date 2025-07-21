EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Duffy, 76, Panicking Over Proposing To Longtime Girlfriend Linda Purl — 'He's Not Sure He Can Do It'

Patrick Duffy is finally ready to pop the question to Linda Purl, as RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Dallas icon is tying himself in knots over the perfect proposal while worrying that the onetime Happy Days beauty will turn him down.

An insider said for all his boasting about finding love again at age 76, he's extremely timid and "frets over the smallest details."

"He decided to bite the bullet – bought the ring, and he's getting ready to propose and sweep her off her feet. But he's worried she might say no," because the 69-year-old actress, also known for her roles on The Office and Matlock, "is telling him they don't need a ring to be happy."