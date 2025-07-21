EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's 'Murdering' Hulu Show With Secret Lover Martin Short – As Oddball Couple Faces Struggles on Set With Crew
Odd couple Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been joined at the hip for the better part of two years now, and RadarOnline.com can reveal there's trouble brewing as she throws her weight around on Only Murders in the Building and puts colleagues' backs up in the process.
"Meryl and Martin's partnership has transformed the show fairly late in its run," claimed an insider.
"The fear among the lower creative ranks is that the whole thing has been thrown off balance because of their relationship."
The three-time Oscar winner joined the hit Hulu series for season 3, returned for season 4, and has confirmed that she'll be back for another round.
Drama With Streep?
"Meryl is a big presence, and she's the focus of energy every day that she's on set. She wants to be there, she's well paid, but she has changed the show, and Steve Martin has let that happen," the source claimed.
"Everybody longs for the days when Steve and his key executive producer, Dan Fogelman, guided the show. Once Meryl came on board, so much of the time and scripts seemed to cater to her, and everybody else had to step in line. Nobody asked for this."
According to the source, it can often look like Streep has totally taken over the franchise because the other creatives are so in awe of her, including soft-power leader Martin, who came up with the series in the first place.
"Steve's affable, non-confrontational nature and deference to Meryl is part of the problem here," the insider claimed. "And Martin caters to Meryl because he can't believe he's actually dating this big Hollywood star.
"This used to be a fun gig, but others in the cast and crew are grumbling that Meryl's a queen bee who has totally stolen the show – and they don't like it."