EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep's 'Murdering' Hulu Show With Secret Lover Martin Short – As Oddball Couple Faces Struggles on Set With Crew

Odd couple Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been joined at the hip for the better part of two years now, and RadarOnline.com can reveal there's trouble brewing as she throws her weight around on Only Murders in the Building and puts colleagues' backs up in the process.

"Meryl and Martin's partnership has transformed the show fairly late in its run," claimed an insider.

"The fear among the lower creative ranks is that the whole thing has been thrown off balance because of their relationship."

The three-time Oscar winner joined the hit Hulu series for season 3, returned for season 4, and has confirmed that she'll be back for another round.