Home > Celebrity > Gwyneth Paltrow

Gywneth Paltrow’s Relationship With Ben Affleck Broke Down After He 'Cheated' — Despite Her Love of Their Sex Life

Picture of Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow's relationship with Ben Affleck in the late '90s allegedly broke down due to the actor's infidelity.

July 17 2025, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline Comments

Gwyneth Paltrow's relationship with Ben Affleck broke down after the Batman star allegedly cheated on her, according to claims made in a new book about the actress.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Paltrow, who dated Affleck on and off throughout the late '90s, shared explosive "physical chemistry" with the actor, who was "struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit" throughout their relationship.

'Physical Chemistry'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paltrow and Affleck had an electric connection but the actor's 'self-destructive impulses' tarnished romance.

And it's claimed the pair's romance broke down after Alfleck, 52, turned his attention to another woman.

An excerpt from Paltrow: The Biography, reads: "Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her."

And after the couple broke up Paltrow, who was drawn to Affleck's intellect, said: "I love men, even though they're lying, cheating scumbags."

It was was also noted by biographer Amy Odell: "Her friends had reservations about him, because he didn't always reciprocate her affection.

"He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth."

Pals Had Reservations

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paltrow's friends were not convinced by Affleck, who was more interested in playing video games than being with her.

Elsewhere in the coverage of Paltrow and Affleck's romance, Odell penned: "She spoke openly about how much she enjoyed their sex life.

"She told (makeup artist and her friend Kevy) Aucoin one day that she loved when Affleck (engaged in a certain sex act)."

The exes starred alongside each other in two films during their coupling — 1998's Shakespeare in Love, which earned Paltrow an Oscar, and 2000's rom-com Bounce.

The Goop founder, 52, told Howard Stern in 2015 that Affleck was not "in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend" when they were together.

She noted at the time: "I think (my parents Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner) appreciated how he's super intelligent and he's really, really talented and so funny, but he was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend.

"I think they were OK with the two of us not being together."

Pitt V Affleck

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Paltrow rated her two former lovers' skills in the bedroom.

More recently, while appearing on a Call Her Daddy podcast episode in 2023, the silver screen siren compared Affleck to another famous ex-boyfriend, Brad Pitt.

She dated Pitt, 61, beginning in 1994, and the couple were even engaged.

The actress called off the engagement in 1997 because at age 24, she felt she was too young for marriage. She went on to have a three-year relationship with Affleck.

Asked who was better in bed, she answered: "That's really hard. Because Brad was like the major chemistry love of (my) life at the time. And then Ben was like, technically excellent."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Paltrow has been married to writer-director Brad Falchuk since 2018.

Asked who she regarded as the better actor of the two, she said: "They're both so talented. And Ben is a great writer and director.

"But I guess I would probably have to say acting alone, Brad. Because if you think of all the different roles that he's done."

Paltrow now shares two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin — daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19.

She has been married to writer-director Brad Falchuk since 2018.

