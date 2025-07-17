Gywneth Paltrow’s Relationship With Ben Affleck Broke Down After He 'Cheated' — Despite Her Love of Their Sex Life

RadarOnline.com can reveal Paltrow, who dated Affleck on and off throughout the late '90s, shared explosive "physical chemistry" with the actor, who was "struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit" throughout their relationship.

Gwyneth Paltrow's relationship with Ben Affleck broke down after the Batman star allegedly cheated on her, according to claims made in a new book about the actress.

Paltrow and Affleck had an electric connection but the actor's 'self-destructive impulses' tarnished romance.

And it's claimed the pair's romance broke down after Alfleck, 52, turned his attention to another woman.

An excerpt from Paltrow: The Biography, reads: "Their physical chemistry couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her."

And after the couple broke up Paltrow, who was drawn to Affleck's intellect, said: "I love men, even though they're lying, cheating scumbags."

It was was also noted by biographer Amy Odell: "Her friends had reservations about him, because he didn't always reciprocate her affection.

"He at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth."