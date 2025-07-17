Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Turns on Meghan Markle: TV Titan Mocks New 'Sussex' Surname Before Revealing How She Helped the Duchess With a Backyard 'Problem'

picture of Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey poked fun at Meghan Markle's surname change despite being an A-list ally and neighbour of ex-'Suits' star and husband Prince Harry.

July 17 2025, Published 8:17 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chat show veteran Oprah Winfrey has mocked Meghan Markle for changing her surname.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the chat show queen, an A-list ally of the Duchess and her husband Prince Harry, couldn't resist poking fun at the pair while discussing what it's like being their neighbor in Montecito.

Article continues below advertisement

A-list Ally

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Oprah mispronounced the name Sussex by adding extra 'xesssses' at the end.

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah's dig comes four months after Meghan insisted her pal Mindy Kaling should use the last name "Sussex" while referring to her during an appearance on the former Suits' star's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

When Oprah was asked in a new interview if she would enjoy receiving baby chicks as a gift, the veteran talk show host said no, and added, "I'd run them straight over to the Sussexes" while mispronouncing the name by adding extra "xesssses" at the end.

The billionaire then playfully repeated "the Sussexes" once again for good measure.

Article continues below advertisement

'Backyard Problem'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Oprah revealed how she helped Meghan and Harry re-home ducklings.

Article continues below advertisement

The star went on to share an anecdote of how she helped the couple deal with a surprising backyard "problem."

Oprah lives close to the pair in California and she recalled rushing to their aid over the Easter weekend when they discovered ducklings in their back yard but had nowhere suitable to settle them.

"I get a call from Harry, Prince Harry, on Easter Saturday, and he says, 'Sorry to bother you, O, but we have a duck problem here,'" she said, imitating a British accent.

"'A duck had come into their yard and laid their eggs and had these chicks.'"

"And he said, 'Our pond is a stream, we don’t have a pond, so can we bring the ducks over to your pond?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah To The Rescue

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The chat show queen told the royals they could transfer the ducklings to her pond.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
johnny carson best pal secrets closet revelation

EXCLUSIVE: The Johnny Carson Only I Knew – By His Best Pal… After We Revealed Skeleton in Chat Show King's Closet

Split photo of Aimee Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: The Real — And Very Sentimental — Reasons Aimee Osbourne Shunned Dad Ozzy's Black Sabbath Farewell Gig

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah agreed but asked Harry to wait because her best friend Gayle King's grandchildren were coming to visit and would like to see the spectacle, but Harry — who shares Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with Meghan — insisted he needed to move the creatures immediately.

She continued: "I said, 'Wait until I can get the kids to come down to the pond so they can see you put the ducks in the pond.' And he goes, 'No, we're coming right away, we're coming over!'"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Oprah says the video she has of Meghan and Harry chasing ducks is 'the funniest thing I've ever seen.'

But the cute scene turned to chaos when the "mama duck" fled and the trio had to chase her, providing the "funniest thing" Oprah had ever seen.

She said: "As he opens the door, the mama duck flies out. And he's got all the baby ducks in a box.

"We're chasing the mama duck who is in the front yard and has flown to the other side. We've got her ducks. Harry’s running after, Meghan gets out, she’s running after, chasing the mom and trying to get her to come back to her ducks.

"And for like half an hour, we're running around with the ducks in a box. We have video. It's the funniest thing I've ever seen."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.