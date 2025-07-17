Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Johnny Carson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Johnny Carson Only I Knew – By His Best Pal… After We Revealed Skeleton in Chat Show King's Closet

johnny carson best pal secrets closet revelation
Source: MEGA

Johnny Carson's longtime friend reveals untold stories after the chat show king's closet secret emerged.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 17 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

H E E E E E R E 'S JOHNNY!

But not the Johnny Carson people think they know... here, RadarOnline.com can reveal the real man behind the Tonight Show legend, who his longtime friend and neighbor knew.

Article continues below advertisement

'Very Humble'

Article continues below advertisement
johnny carson best pal secrets closet revelation
Source: MEGA

Howard Smith revealed Johnny Carson's humble side in new memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

"I would describe him as a very humble man who never thought of himself as a star," said Howard Smith, author of the new book My Friend Johnny: The Last 20 Years of a Beautiful Life with Johnny Carson and Friends.

"He was also a very, very giving person."

The unlikely pals were introduced by a mutual friend and were soon playing tennis together three times a week.

Article continues below advertisement

"My feeling was that he and I hit it off because I was not in the entertainment industry," explained Smith, a computer software executive.

"We'd play tennis for, say, 45 minutes, and then we'd just sit around and talk about life."

By the time they met, Carson was the six-time Emmy-winning King of Late Night and one of the most famous people on the planet. At age 66, Johnny retired in 1992.

"People retire sometimes and don't know what to do with themselves – he was not like that," Smith recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Setting Sail

Article continues below advertisement
johnny carson best pal secrets closet revelation
Source: MEGA

The late-night legend quietly donated to children's hospitals and vets.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny purchased a boat that he sailed around the world, visiting such faraway places as Russia and Africa.

"He was probably one of the smartest guys I've ever met," said Smith. "He taught himself how to speak Swahili before his trip."

But the comedy legend wasn't simply self-indulgent—he supported homeless veterans' organizations and would send cash anonymously to people in need.

"John did things that he didn't want people to know about," Smith confided.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny carson best pal secrets closet revelation
Source: MEGA

Russia to Africa, Carson's post-retirement adventures were global.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Aimee Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: The Real — And Very Sentimental — Reasons Aimee Osbourne Shunned Dad Ozzy's Black Sabbath Farewell Gig

photo of J Lo

EXCLUSIVE: J Lo's Sizzling Summer: How Diva is Planning to 'Let Loose' and 'Take Her Pick of Hot Fellas'

Article continues below advertisement

"He gave a lot of money to the children's hospital here in L.A. He felt it was payback for being very fortunate in his life."

In public, Carson often wore sunglasses and a hat as a disguise to avoid attention.

"He once stopped at a truck stop in the middle of California by Yosemite," said the author.

A waitress told RadarOnline.com "'You sound like Johnny Carson – but Johnny wouldn't be stuck in a joint like this.' He loved that!"

One night in 2005, Carson took Smith and his wife out for dinner.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny carson best pal secrets closet revelation
Source: MEGA

Dinner tales left Howard Smith in stitches just weeks before Carson's death.

"It became three and a half hours of John telling stories about the people that he'd had on the show," Smith said.

"All of us laughed so hard that our stomachs were sore."

Afterward, Carson hugged Smith good night and told him he loved him.

Just 16 days later, Carson died from emphysema. He was 79 years old.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.