EXCLUSIVE: The Johnny Carson Only I Knew – By His Best Pal… After We Revealed Skeleton in Chat Show King's Closet
H E E E E E R E 'S JOHNNY!
But not the Johnny Carson people think they know... here, RadarOnline.com can reveal the real man behind the Tonight Show legend, who his longtime friend and neighbor knew.
'Very Humble'
"I would describe him as a very humble man who never thought of himself as a star," said Howard Smith, author of the new book My Friend Johnny: The Last 20 Years of a Beautiful Life with Johnny Carson and Friends.
"He was also a very, very giving person."
The unlikely pals were introduced by a mutual friend and were soon playing tennis together three times a week.
"My feeling was that he and I hit it off because I was not in the entertainment industry," explained Smith, a computer software executive.
"We'd play tennis for, say, 45 minutes, and then we'd just sit around and talk about life."
By the time they met, Carson was the six-time Emmy-winning King of Late Night and one of the most famous people on the planet. At age 66, Johnny retired in 1992.
"People retire sometimes and don't know what to do with themselves – he was not like that," Smith recalled.
Setting Sail
Johnny purchased a boat that he sailed around the world, visiting such faraway places as Russia and Africa.
"He was probably one of the smartest guys I've ever met," said Smith. "He taught himself how to speak Swahili before his trip."
But the comedy legend wasn't simply self-indulgent—he supported homeless veterans' organizations and would send cash anonymously to people in need.
"John did things that he didn't want people to know about," Smith confided.
"He gave a lot of money to the children's hospital here in L.A. He felt it was payback for being very fortunate in his life."
In public, Carson often wore sunglasses and a hat as a disguise to avoid attention.
"He once stopped at a truck stop in the middle of California by Yosemite," said the author.
A waitress told RadarOnline.com "'You sound like Johnny Carson – but Johnny wouldn't be stuck in a joint like this.' He loved that!"
One night in 2005, Carson took Smith and his wife out for dinner.
"It became three and a half hours of John telling stories about the people that he'd had on the show," Smith said.
"All of us laughed so hard that our stomachs were sore."
Afterward, Carson hugged Smith good night and told him he loved him.
Just 16 days later, Carson died from emphysema. He was 79 years old.