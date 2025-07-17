EXCLUSIVE: The Johnny Carson Only I Knew – By His Best Pal… After We Revealed Skeleton in Chat Show King's Closet

But not the Johnny Carson people think they know... here, RadarOnline.com can reveal the real man behind the Tonight Show legend, who his longtime friend and neighbor knew.

"I would describe him as a very humble man who never thought of himself as a star," said Howard Smith, author of the new book My Friend Johnny: The Last 20 Years of a Beautiful Life with Johnny Carson and Friends.

"He was also a very, very giving person."

The unlikely pals were introduced by a mutual friend and were soon playing tennis together three times a week.