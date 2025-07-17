EXCLUSIVE: J Lo's Sizzling Summer: How Diva is Planning to 'Let Loose' and 'Take Her Pick of Hot Fellas'
Man-eater Jennifer Lopez has been flirting up a storm with costar Brett Goldstein, her backup dancers and even the hired help to shake off her divorce blues, according to sources who say the singer-actress is planning to live large with a summer of sex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She always thought Leo DiCaprio had it made as a single guy, and she wants to be the female equivalent," said a source. "She's looking into chartering a fully crewed yacht and being surrounded by hot guys and her trusted entourage."
Shocking Smooch
The Let's Get Loud lovely, 55, left jaws on the floor at the recent American Music Awards when she locked lips with both male and female backup dancers during her racy opening number – a move fans slammed as "desperate" and aimed at making ex-hubby Ben Affleck, 52, jealous a year after their embarrassing split.
Critics blasted the girl-on-girl smooch for going "too far," with one fuming, "Jennifer Lopez has lost the plot."
But an insider said she's "enjoying herself" and paying no attention to the haters.
"She's single and in her best shape. She's basking in the attention and getting her confidence back and her needs met."
The bootylicious beauty has reportedly been enjoying a fling with her Office Romance costar Goldstein, 44, with the pair spotted "canoodling" during their film's wrap party in the Dominican Republic.
Time To Let Loose!
"She's having fun with Brett, but it's nothing serious. She really wants to enjoy her freedom this summer," said an insider.
Sources said she's planning to turn her Up All Night: Live summer tour into a sexy overseas adventure.
"She's calling it her Hot Girl Summer," said the insider.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Lopez endured a brutal 2024: Her This Is Me ... Now album and documentary flopped, her world tour got scrapped after dismal ticket sales and her fairytale marriage to Affleck crumbled.
"She really struggled to regain her confidence after her breakup with Ben," said an insider. "She's finally feeling good again, and all she wants to do is let loose."
Of course, keeping her flings top secret is a priority, shared the source: "She doesn't want word getting out. That's why she's careful about who she's getting close to.
"These guys won't snitch, certainly not Brett – he's a rising star with career potential he wouldn't want to wreck – and her staffers and crew are NDA'd to the max."