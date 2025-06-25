EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Feels Sorry' For Jennifer Lopez's On-Off New Man Brett Goldstein — As He 'Knows He'll Never Measure Up to Her Diva Expectations'

Jilted Jennifer Lopez is trying to heal her post-divorce heartbreak by hooking up with her hunky costar Brett Goldstein, but Ben Affleck is afraid the guy will never be able to live up to her diva expectations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

J.Lo was spotted getting cozy with Goldstein at a wrap party in the Dominican Republic for their upcoming rom-com movie, Office Romance. After a romantic dinner, the two reportedly snuck off to canoodle in a private cabana.

It's the first time the Hustlers star has been linked to anyone since her acrimonious split from Affleck, 52, who pulled the plug on their two-year marriage last year.