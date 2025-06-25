EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck 'Feels Sorry' For Jennifer Lopez's On-Off New Man Brett Goldstein — As He 'Knows He'll Never Measure Up to Her Diva Expectations'
Jilted Jennifer Lopez is trying to heal her post-divorce heartbreak by hooking up with her hunky costar Brett Goldstein, but Ben Affleck is afraid the guy will never be able to live up to her diva expectations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
J.Lo was spotted getting cozy with Goldstein at a wrap party in the Dominican Republic for their upcoming rom-com movie, Office Romance. After a romantic dinner, the two reportedly snuck off to canoodle in a private cabana.
It's the first time the Hustlers star has been linked to anyone since her acrimonious split from Affleck, 52, who pulled the plug on their two-year marriage last year.
In Over His Head?
The 55-year-old diva is said to be having a blast playing cougar with the handsome Brit, 44.
But Affleck fears Goldstein, who's best known for his role on Ted Lasso, is in way over his head.
"He's aware of what's going on with her and Brett and doesn't want to deprive Jennifer of the right to do what she wants," a source told us.
They added: "He thinks Brett should get out of it if he knows what's good for him, but clearly he's too swept up by Jennifer's charms to see what's happening to him. Jennifer is hard on guys and Ben can testify to that"
On the other hand, "Ben is relieved she's focused on something new," an insider added.
Ever since their split, the four-times-divorced This Is Me ... Now brunette has been bewailing the breakup in interviews, and multiple sources have dished about how she's struggled to move on from Bennifer 2.0, which she considers the biggest romantic setback of her life.
So friends are applauding the Jenny From the Block singer for finally picking up the pieces and starting to move on with her life.
But Affleck fears Goldstein won't be able to deal with the actress' exorbitant demands.
"He feels sorry for Brett – he can tell he's a nice, unassuming character who will be chewed up and spit out," an insider said.
"She wants her men to conform to her over-the-top lifestyle and meet her standards of perfection and that's an impossible thing to ask of anyone.
Ben couldn't do it and he's a pretty easygoing guy, in his own estimation. Ben wishes Brett a lot of luck because he'll need it."