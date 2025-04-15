EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Getting Her Claws Into Ex Ben Affleck's Best Pal Matt Damon' – As She Reckons Their Friendship Will be Key to Landing Her a 'Revenge Oscar'

Oscar-hungry diva Jennifer Lopez is cozying up to Matt Damon – despite her split from his best pal Ben Affleck – in a desperate bid to snag a Best Actress "revenge Oscar" at next year's Academy Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The unlikely pals got close while working on the flick Kiss of the Spider Woman, which is set to be released in time for the 2026 awards season. And J.Lo apparently believes Damon can use his Hollywood influence to drum up support for her.

"She's clinging to the friendship with everything she's got in her drive to win an Oscar – which she sees as the perfect revenge on Ben," a source told us.