EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn V Kamala! How Reality Star Jenner Is at War With Harris In California Governor Race

Controversial Caitlyn Jenner has set her sights on statewide public office and knocking off Kamala Harris as they each weigh their chances to run for California governor after current state kingpin Gavin Newsom steps down.

While pundits insist that pummeled presidential candidate Harris won't make an official announcement until summer's end, the Kardashian castoff is already making noises about running for the Golden State's highest office – despite losing a first bid in 2021.

"Caitlyn may have lost the governor's race four years ago, but she's convinced that the second time's the charm," our insider said. "She's going for it – it's all-out war for the top job."