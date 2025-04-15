EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn V Kamala! How Reality Star Jenner Is at War With Harris In California Governor Race
Controversial Caitlyn Jenner has set her sights on statewide public office and knocking off Kamala Harris as they each weigh their chances to run for California governor after current state kingpin Gavin Newsom steps down.
While pundits insist that pummeled presidential candidate Harris won't make an official announcement until summer's end, the Kardashian castoff is already making noises about running for the Golden State's highest office – despite losing a first bid in 2021.
"Caitlyn may have lost the governor's race four years ago, but she's convinced that the second time's the charm," our insider said. "She's going for it – it's all-out war for the top job."
The source went on: "Meanwhile, Kamala's playing coy about taking Newsom's place because she was so thoroughly embarrassed in the presidential election, but as the former San Francisco DA, she's convinced she can do better in her own backyard."
Insiders also tell us Jenner is licking her chops because she hates Harris’s woke politics and is sure she can knock her off after seeing how badly Harris performed when running against Donald Trump.
The 75-year-old, who fathered six kids with three different wives before switching sexes, became a Fox News contributor in 2021 after her first failed gubernatorial bid.
She recently fired some tough shots at Harris, 60, saying: "First of all, tremendous incompetence. And I think she really doesn't know wha she is doing, and I think she knows that!"
Staunch Trump backer Jenner also predicted: "If I ran, and it was ultimately against Harris, I would destroy her."
According to one political source, the former reality star and ex-hubby of Kardashian momager Kris Jenner would love a chance to join Trump's team of "special ambassadors" – including Sylvester Stallone, Jon Voigh, and Mel Gibson to "troubled" Hollywood.
A source said: "She's obsessed with finally kicking Kamala to the political curb.
"Caitlyn feels she's the better choice for governor by a million miles and relishes the opportunity to prove it."