Brendan Fraser Desperate To Regain Fit Body After ‘The Whale’ Oscar Win Reignites His Career: Sources

Brendan Fraser just won an Oscar for playing a 600-pound in the movie The Whale — but sources claim the comeback kid has been working overtime to regain his ripped washboard abs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Brendan has been quietly hitting the gym again, trying to get his old body back,” said an insider. “He wants to lose weight the natural way, not resort to Ozempic or weight-loss surgery. But at 54, it’s not exactly a piece of cake.”