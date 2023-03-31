Brendan Fraser Desperate To Regain Fit Body After ‘The Whale’ Oscar Win Reignites His Career: Sources
Brendan Fraser just won an Oscar for playing a 600-pound in the movie The Whale — but sources claim the comeback kid has been working overtime to regain his ripped washboard abs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Brendan has been quietly hitting the gym again, trying to get his old body back,” said an insider. “He wants to lose weight the natural way, not resort to Ozempic or weight-loss surgery. But at 54, it’s not exactly a piece of cake.”
After years out of the Hollywood limelight, Fraser loves being back on top again and will do anything to stay there. A rep for the actor denied the claims.
“If he can get back into his George of the Jungle body, his star will rise even higher,” said a Hollywood source. “At the end of the day, Hollywood has always been more about looks than talent. If Brendan can get his six-pack abs back, ironically, he would be BIGGER than Brad Pitt.”
Fraser’s career is on the rise after he took home the Best Actor award at the Oscars. In the film, the actor plays an obese man named Charlie who weighs 600 lbs.
The actor said the look was achieved through a prosthetic suit that added 300 lbs. to Fraser. He spoke about the six-hour process of putting the suit on to Vanity Fair.
“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke. Whether intended or not, the joke is, it defies gravity. This was not that,” he said.
Fraser called the suit “beautiful and arresting.” He said it was “not exactly comfortable” while on set.
The actor and the film’s director faced backlash over the use of the suit. One critic, who had no watched the film. wrote, “I don’t even care what ”The Whale” is about. They cast Brendan Fraser as the title character and put him in a fat suit. The title is “The Whale.”