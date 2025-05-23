Ben Affleck Afraid 'Loose Cannon' Daughter Violet Will Spill Secrets About How His Marriage to J Lo Crumbled — 'She’s Unpredictable!'

Affleck and Lopez's up-and-down marriage wrapped up in 2025 after three years, as rumors the exes are going at each other continue to spread. However, while that has been kept behind the scenes, the actor is nervous his daughter may reveal it all.

“She’s a brilliant and fearless young woman,” a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack. “But she’s also unpredictable. And when it comes to family, she doesn’t hold back.”

A family friend added: "She’s testing the boundaries. And the fear is, if she’s willing to call out her mom over wildfire denial, what might she say about her father’s relationship with J.Lo?”