Ben Affleck Afraid 'Loose Cannon' Daughter Violet Will Spill Secrets About How His Marriage to J Lo Crumbled — 'She’s Unpredictable!'
Ben Affleck's eldest child, Violet, seems to have her family on edge as sources think the 19-year-old is ready to spill all when it comes to her famous dad's marriage to Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Violet has already dropped a bombshell and revealed her explosive fight with her mom, Jennifer Garner, so more private details may be on the way.
What Will Violet Say?
Affleck and Lopez's up-and-down marriage wrapped up in 2025 after three years, as rumors the exes are going at each other continue to spread. However, while that has been kept behind the scenes, the actor is nervous his daughter may reveal it all.
“She’s a brilliant and fearless young woman,” a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack. “But she’s also unpredictable. And when it comes to family, she doesn’t hold back.”
A family friend added: "She’s testing the boundaries. And the fear is, if she’s willing to call out her mom over wildfire denial, what might she say about her father’s relationship with J.Lo?”
Family Drama
In an essay titled A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles, published in Violet's school's Global Health Review, she claimed she had a fight with her mom regarding climate change while they were staying in a hotel to avoid the smoke from the fires.
While the 13 Going on 30 actress, who volunteered to help her devastated community amid the fires, was "shell-shocked" and "astonished" by the inferno, Violet said she was "surprised at her surprise."
"I was surprised at her surprise: as a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when," she wrote.
Violet Is 'Finding Her Voice'
Now, the new source claims both Affleck and Lopez's team are “very nervous” Violet will let the public know about the tension at home as well as the singer's influence over the movie star.
"She’s extremely close to her mom, and not always thrilled with how things went down with her dad and J.Lo," the insider added, as another source said "loose cannon" Violet "sees everything. And now she’s finding her voice."
Fears that Violet will be revealing her dad and former stepmom's secrets have everyone spooked, according to the source.
“This isn’t just a celebrity kid going off to college, this is someone with a front-row seat to Hollywood’s most-watched marriage – and she’s not afraid to speak her truth," they shared.
One secret Violet may spill the details on? Her father's "battle" with Lopez over selling their massive $68million mansion, as the Shotgun Wedding actress is said to still be upset over the cash she spent during her doomed marriage to The Town director.
A source said: "When they first got divorced, J.Lo made it very clear to Ben that she expected to make all her money back, or as near to it as possible, from the mega-millions she invested in this property."
They added: "The issue is that nobody's bitten because of the insanely high asking price, so Ben wants to cut his losses and get what they can instead of paying a fortune in property taxes while it's still on the market."
The insider continued: "From J.Lo's point of view, he's forgetting how much she spent on him and their lifestyle when they were together. She feels he owes her and that's a big reason why she's digging in hard and making this house sale a point of principle.
"But Ben thinks she's being petty and delusional, since the market's changed so much and it's bleeding them both dry the longer they hold onto it."
The two megastars dropped millions on their 38,000-square-foot mega-mansion while they were together.