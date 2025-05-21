Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Tells the World In Excruciating Detail Why an Argument Exploded Between Her and 'Shell-Shocked' Mom Jennifer Garner

She made the revelation in an essay titled A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles, published in her school's Global Health Review.

Violet, 29, claimed in the essay she had a huge argument with her mother regarding climate change while they were staying in a hotel to avoid the smoke from the fires.

While waiting out the fires in a luxury accommodations, the nepo baby – who frequently jets around between the East and West coast – also complained that the behavior of the "wealthiest citizens" was a driving force behind the "climate crisis."

She began her essay by writing: "I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room."