Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet has 'Severed Contact With Jennifer Lopez' After 'Being Made to Feel Like Pawn' in Divorce From her Dad

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's 19-year-old daughter is distancing herself from Jennifer Lopez after her dad's messy divorce from the pop icon. Violet, Ben and Garner's eldest, reportedly felt like a "pawn" in her father's fractured relationship with Lopez and started questioning the singer's motives for keeping her close after the split, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The teenage daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reportedly felt like a 'pawn' in her dad's divorce from Lopez.

When Lopez, 55, and Ben, 52, called it quits last summer, Violet opted to spend time with her former stepmom in the Hamptons and shared a post about Lopez's sister, Lynda, visiting her at Yale. Violet's decision allegedly caught her parents off guard, leaving them puzzled by the teen's unexpected actions.

Source: INSTAGRAM Violet spent time with Lopez in the Hamptons after the singer's split from Ben.

Now, insiders say in the months leading up to the finalization of her dad's divorce in January, Violet began to wonder if there were hidden motives behind being kept so close. A source explained: "Violet felt like she was used as a pawn so to speak during her dad’s split from JLo." They further noted how Garner was cautious not to interfere with her daughter's relationships with Lopez's family.

They added: "Jen supported her daughter getting close to the singer because she always puts her children first. "But as the divorce loomed, the fact that Violet was hanging out with JLo and wearing her clothes was odd to the family. So too was Lynda Lopez visiting Violet at college. "But Jen even let this slide, because she wants Violet to be happy and respects that, as an adult, she can choose who to spend her time with even if Jen does not necessarily agree."

However, the source disclosed Violet deliberately decided to sever ties with Lopez and her family after witnessing the emotional toll the high-profile divorce took on her father. They said: "Over time Violet started to see how upset her father was that their split was at the center of everything.

"Ben never said a word about J Lo. "Violet is highly intelligent and will ultimately always be a daddy’s girl. This is why you do not see her on public outings with JLo anymore."

Source: MEGA Ben and Lopez finalized their divorce in January.

Ben and Lopez reunited in 2021, nearly 20 years after ending their engagement. After two weddings in 2022, their short marriage came to an end with a finalized divorce in January. Before the split, Ben was often seen spending time with ex-wife Garner, who was reportedly acting as a "marriage counselor" to the couple.

Sources revealed the 13 Going on 30 star felt forced to act as a "mediator" to help her ex and Lopez work through their issues without jeopardizing Affleck’s sobriety. While Garner didn’t believe the singer's actions were intentional, her primary concern was Ben's well-being.

At the time, sources claimed Violet was heartbroken over the split, wishing her dad had stayed with Lopez. They said: "Violet does wish her dad would stay with J Lo. She wasn’t living in their house and did not see the extent of the breakdown, but she got extremely close to J Lo over the past couple of years and it broke her heart when they split."

In January, Lopez filed documents with the Los Angeles Superior Court to finalize the split, which was settled through mediation with celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser. Both parties will retain what they acquired individually during the marriage, and Lopez will drop 'Affleck' as her last name.

Source: MEGA Garner reportedly had been helping Ben through his divorce from Lopez.