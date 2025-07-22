Your tip
Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76: Black Sabbath Icon Dies Following Fight With Parkinson’s Disease — Just Weeks After His Emotional Farewell Show

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: OZZYOSBOURNE/INSTAGRAM

Ozzy Osbourne has died.

July 22 2025, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has died at age 76, RadarOnline.com can report.

The singer's death comes just weeks after the Black Sabbath star took to the stage one final time with his bandmates at a farewell concert in England.

Photo of ozzy osbourne
Source: @Will Imrie/Youtube

Osbourne recently performed at his last concert.

On Tuesday, his family released an emotional statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time.

"Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis."

Farewell Performance

Photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy's wife Sharon shared a family statement.

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and suffered multiple spinal surgeries – one of which left him dependent on a wheelchair and help walking.

The star was confined to a black leather chair for his big farewell performance in England earlier this month.

His wife Sharon gave an update on his condition while first announcing the planned final performance.

Sharon said: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this. Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs.

"But his voice is as good as it's ever been."

Ready to Rock

photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy looked frail and walked with a cane in one of his final photos.

Ozzy lit up the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, July 5, for what he billed as his final performance. He came out on stage and performed a five-song set by himself before his former bandmates joined him.

"Are you ready?" He asked the audience. "Let the madness begin!"

The Mama, I'm Coming Home singer sat on stage in the black leather chair as he pumped up the crowd.

After the last song, Paranoid, the Godfather of Metal was presented with a cake, and fireworks went off over Villa Park to close out the emotional night.

Ozzy told the crowd: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I love you."

A Great Time

photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy came alive for one final performance earlier this month.

In one of his final interviews, the beloved singer expressed his optimism and joy.

Speaking about his condition, Ozzy said: "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive.

"I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."

He also praised his wife and children for their steadfast support through his challenges.

Osbourne said: "Sharon said to me recently, 'If you had to do it over again, would you change anything?'

"I answered, 'No, I had a f------ great time.'"

