Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76: Black Sabbath Icon Dies Following Fight With Parkinson’s Disease — Just Weeks After His Emotional Farewell Show

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and suffered multiple spinal surgeries – one of which left him dependent on a wheelchair and help walking.

The star was confined to a black leather chair for his big farewell performance in England earlier this month.

His wife Sharon gave an update on his condition while first announcing the planned final performance.

Sharon said: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this. Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it’s affected his legs.

"But his voice is as good as it's ever been."