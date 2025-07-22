'WE WILL DO IT AGAIN': Trump Threatens To Bomb Iran Weeks After The U.S. 'Obliterated' Country's Nuclear Sites
President Trump has threatened another attack on Iran, RadarOnline.com can report, while taking another victory lap on social media after bombing the country's nuclear capabilities in a surprise strike.
The president also took a swipe at claims the mission wasn't as successful as he previously boasted.
Ready for a Repeat
During a late-night spree on his Truth Social platform, Trump shared: "Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.'
"Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!"
He then aimed at his favorite news network targets, adding: "Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'OBLITERATED' Iran's nuclear sites.
"CNN is a major ratings loser, as is MSDNC!"
Disputed Results
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, recent documents suggest the bomb blitz was not the "spectacular military success" the president claimed.
Leaks from the U.S. Defense Department suggest the bunker-busting bombs dropped on Iran's three nuclear enrichment sites might only have set the country's nuclear capabilities back by months.
That's a direct contradiction to Trump's assessment that Iran's "key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."
An insider told CNN: "We were assuming that the damage was going to be much more significant than this assessment is finding," adding: "This assessment is already finding that these core pieces are still intact. That's a bad sign for the overall program."
'Total Obliteration'
Responding to the dispute, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community."
She added: "The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran's nuclear program.
"Everyone knows what happens when you drop 14 30,000lb bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration."
Support Plan
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also dismissed the leaks, saying: "Based on everything we have seen, and I've seen it all, our bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons.
"Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target and worked perfectly.
"The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran, so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the president and the successful mission."
Iran Responds
After the attack, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, shared a warning to Trump, emphasizing Iran's resolve to uphold its sovereignty and independence in the face of external pressures.
The minister shared: "As a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny."
The foreign minister also took a jab at Trump's diplomatic approach, referring to the president by a controversial moniker: "The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles."