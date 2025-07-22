'WE WILL DO IT AGAIN': Trump Threatens To Bomb Iran Weeks After The U.S. 'Obliterated' Country's Nuclear Sites

During a late-night spree on his Truth Social platform, Trump shared: "Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.'

"Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!"

He then aimed at his favorite news network targets, adding: "Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'OBLITERATED' Iran's nuclear sites.

"CNN is a major ratings loser, as is MSDNC!"