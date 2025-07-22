Your tip
'WE WILL DO IT AGAIN': Trump Threatens To Bomb Iran Weeks After The U.S. 'Obliterated' Country's Nuclear Sites

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went on a late night Truth Social spree.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 22 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

President Trump has threatened another attack on Iran, RadarOnline.com can report, while taking another victory lap on social media after bombing the country's nuclear capabilities in a surprise strike.

The president also took a swipe at claims the mission wasn't as successful as he previously boasted.

Ready for a Repeat

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president warned he could attack Iran again.

During a late-night spree on his Truth Social platform, Trump shared: "Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites, 'Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.'

"Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!"

He then aimed at his favorite news network targets, adding: "Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony 'reporter' and apologize to me and the great pilots who 'OBLITERATED' Iran's nuclear sites.

"CNN is a major ratings loser, as is MSDNC!"

Disputed Results

Screengrab of Truth Social update
Source: truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

Trump went off again on Truth Social.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, recent documents suggest the bomb blitz was not the "spectacular military success" the president claimed.

Leaks from the U.S. Defense Department suggest the bunker-busting bombs dropped on Iran's three nuclear enrichment sites might only have set the country's nuclear capabilities back by months.

That's a direct contradiction to Trump's assessment that Iran's "key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

An insider told CNN: "We were assuming that the damage was going to be much more significant than this assessment is finding," adding: "This assessment is already finding that these core pieces are still intact. That's a bad sign for the overall program."

'Total Obliteration'

Missiles launch
Source: MEGA

He said the country's nuclear capabilities had been 'obliterated'.

Responding to the dispute, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community."

She added: "The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran's nuclear program.

"Everyone knows what happens when you drop 14 30,000lb bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration."

Support Plan

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump also took swipes at some of the news organizations for doubting him.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also dismissed the leaks, saying: "Based on everything we have seen, and I've seen it all, our bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons.

"Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target and worked perfectly.

"The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran, so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the president and the successful mission."

Iran Responds

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Iran issued its own warning in response.

After the attack, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, shared a warning to Trump, emphasizing Iran's resolve to uphold its sovereignty and independence in the face of external pressures.

The minister shared: "As a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny."

The foreign minister also took a jab at Trump's diplomatic approach, referring to the president by a controversial moniker: "The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles."

