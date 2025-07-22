Dog the Bounty Hunter's Family Nightmare: TV Star's Stepson Placed On Psychiatric Hold After Fatally Shooting His Own Son, 13, In 'Freak Accident'

The rep also added Zecca has been unable to speak with his family or investigators due to being heavily sedated. The shooting occurred at Zecca's Naples, Florida, apartment on Saturday, July 19. The Collier County Sheriff's Office revealed the young boy's fatal gunshot wound was on his neck, with no exit wound.

"The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in connection with a shooting incident on Sumter Grove Way in Naples on Saturday," a spokesperson told RadarOnline.com.

"The call came into our dispatch at 8:08 p.m. This was an isolated incident. Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation, looking into all the elements of this tragic incident."

The statement concluded: "The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants."